Modern pentathlete Francesca Summers gets creative in Sky work experience

Francesca Summers is dreaming of Olympic medals and her own sports brand

Francesca Summers. Remember the name. It may soon be appearing in a sport's shop near you!

She currently earns her living by shooting pistols, riding horses and hitting other people with an epee (fencing sword).

But as she climbs up the ranks in modern pentathlon, the 22-year-old Sky Sports Scholar also has dreams of designing clothes and her creative juices have been recently pushed to the max.

Frankie reveals all after an inspiring week's work experience at Sky HQ in Osterley, London with the creative team.

I got stuck into all sorts of tasks and had the opportunity to be wrapped up in the creative bubble.

There were so many different creative people I met and worked with - from creative directors to designers. I shadowed different people throughout the week and got an amazing insight into everything they were involved in on a daily basis.

My first task was creating an editorial splash which is basically a picture poster. I was allowed three images and did this on Photoshop. The final image I created was from three Tiger Woods images, which was used on live Sky Sports TV the day later as a backdrop which was so exciting!

Throughout the week, I was included in several meetings. I loved being included in a group environment where everyone is passionate about what they are doing. There was such an amazing buzz in the Sky Sports studios.

I was in a review meeting with the Creative Director and the Design Director to analyse all the on-going projects. Different people presented their work so the directors saw the direction of the project and made comments and any necessary changes.

Since the re-brand of Sky Sports they have slightly changed how the title sequences and promos are produced. Currently, they split the screen to show two sides to sport in a 15-second video.

There were two videos with different shots to look at and the creative director asked what I thought. I preferred the video with close-up shots on the face along with the celebration shots which I felt created a very strong visual.

He agreed with me and seemed happy with my analysis of the ident!

From being in the review and comparing the videos, it was so interesting to see how my brain worked and analysed the shots.

I could see when shots worked well together and the ones which didn't. It was also intriguing to see the different questions the creative director asked the designers presenting their work and the things he picked up on.

Frankie is currently battling for qualification to make the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

At the end of the week I was lucky enough to attend a Grade in London at the MPC (Moving Picture Company). This was where they add colour to the original video for promos, title sequence or an advert.

When a video is filmed on a camera the original footage is dull and muggy, so the colourist's job is to bring back the colour by adding red, blue and white and making sure each of the frames match and link together.

This was so interesting to watch and it was fascinating to see the video at the starting stage compared to the end and how much the video changed.

From spending the week at Sky and being surrounded by so much creative energy, I finished my work experience feeling refreshed and so inspired to create my own brand.

I have always wanted to create my own sports brand and the week at Sky really clarified my feelings that this is what I want to do.

As I am now training full-time, in my spare time I am slowly pulling ideas together and hopefully sometime in the future it will happen!