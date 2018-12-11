Freya Anderson stars at Scottish Short Course Championships in Edinburgh

Freya Anderson (second from right) starred in Edinburgh in the pool

Freya Anderson has continued to shine at the start of her swimming campaign by stealing the headlines at the Scottish Short Course Championships.

The 17-year-old Sky Sports Scholar began the season in October at the Manchester international meet after a week of gruelling preparation at a warm-weather training camp in Spain.

Anderson was in Edinburgh at the weekend and dominated in stunning style, winning the 50m, 100m, 200m and 400m Freestyle, and was second in the 50m Butterfly and 4x100m Freestyle relay.

The Ellesmere Titans swimmer, a former world junior champion, said: "This weekend was really fun and I really enjoyed racing up in Scotland.

🌞☔️🏊‍♀️SPAIN RAIN & PODIUMS! @freyaandersonn hits Torremolinos for warm-weather training & Halloween fun...AND starts a new season in style in Manchester & Stockport @britishswimming https://t.co/1uXGbUfRWj pic.twitter.com/3HbkIR0bZq — Sky Sports Scholars (@SkyScholarships) November 27, 2018

"This time last year I wasn't racing due to my injury so to be racing is amazing and to be getting personal best times is even better.

"I'm really looking forward to racing in Canada to improve further on my race tactics."

Anderson will compete in the week before Christmas at the Ontario Junior International.