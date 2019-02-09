Aaron Chalmers loses Bellator MMA fight in Newcastle

Aaron Chalmers lost for the first time

Aaron Chalmers was submitted at Bellator MMA by Corey Browning, resulting in his first loss.

The former star of Geordie Shore was fighting in his home city of Newcastle but was forced to tap out in the third round, ending the unbeaten start to his MMA career.

Chalmers won his first four fights inside the opening round and almost repeated that trick when he knocked Browning to the ground with a left hook. Chalmers briefly celebrated but Browning recovered.

Aaron Chalmers briefly knocked his opponent down

Aaron Chalmers was submitted by a heel hook

Chalmers was then forced into survival mode at the end of the second round when Browning threw a barrage of punches on the ground.

But in the final round, Chalmers was caught in a heel hook submission hold and made to surrender.

In the main event, Patricky Freire beat Sunderland's Ryan Scope by decision.

