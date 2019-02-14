Michael 'Venom' Page and Paul Daley face off ahead of Bellator MMA fight

0:40 Watch Michael 'Venom' Page and Paul Daley face-off Watch Michael 'Venom' Page and Paul Daley face-off

Paul Daley refused to look at Michael ‘Venom’ Page during their face-off before Saturday night’s Bellator MMA fight.

You can watch the action live on Sky Sports Main Event and Action at 3am on Sunday morning.

"This guy is nervous," Page said. "He just doesn't want it. He doesn't want to be here. You've never seen him do that."

The British welterweights meet in the quarter-finals of the World Grand Prix tournament. It will be the most high-profile MMA fight ever between two Brits.

