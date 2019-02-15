Michael 'Venom' Page vs Paul Daley: Examining the roots of the Bellator MMA rivalry

0:40 Watch the face-off between Michael 'Venom' Page and Paul Daley Watch the face-off between Michael 'Venom' Page and Paul Daley

Perhaps the Michael 'Venom' Page and Paul 'Semtex' Daley rivalry stems from the deep-rooted issue that neither can achieve what the other already has, writes James Dielhenn.

The warring welterweights exist at opposite ends of the spectrum, representing different generations of their sport but they seem to possess insecurities when comparing themselves to each other. They collide on Sunday morning at 3am, live on Sky Sports, in the biggest MMA fight of all time between two Brits.

No matter the result, Daley will never attract Page's mainstream popularity and Page will likely never be as revered by the hardcore fan-base as Daley is. This uncomfortable truth has provoked them into battle.

Daley has been fighting nine years longer than Page, even though he is just four years older at 35. His debut in 2003 came at a time when few people even knew what MMA was. Sixteen long, gruelling years have elapsed, enough time for most careers to begin and to brutally end, but Daley is still plugging away.

He belongs to a previous era, in truth, but due to sheer grittiness he remains in major headline occasions, 58 fights and counting. That is a frankly absurd quantity of professional MMA fights for anybody, of any level.

Daley has beaten British MMA pioneer Mark Weir, latterly Jorge Masvidal who is now going through his own rejuvenation. He has recently knocked out Lorenz Larkin. There have been 16 defeats across a roller-coaster career (including to Nick Diaz, Tyron Woodley and Rory MacDonald) and one unceremonious departure from the UFC after throwing a punch at Josh Koscheck after the bell.

The former soldier in the Household Cavalry has won, lost, scrapped and persevered away from the public eye for the majority of a career that, when it ends, will be remembered fondly among the most significant of fighters from these shores. Daley is a brawler and there has been nothing pretty about his ups-and-downs.

Daley has had 45 more fights than MVP

He is the exact opposite to 'Venom' Page, the man he will fight this weekend to settle a long-standing grudge.

The perception of Page, who outside the cage is usually in sunglasses and inside the cage utilises a unique flashiness, is that he is a pretty boy who has enjoyed the fruits of a protected career. He is unbeaten with 13 wins but the critics say he has never been truly tested.

"He is a talented guy. Overrated? Yes," Daley said. "Fooled a lot of people? Yes. Likes his social media? Yes. The fights that he's fought? He has done well against that level of opposition."

Page told Sky Sports this week: "A lot of his jealously comes from a belief that I have been given too much respect in too short a time. He has been in the sport for longer than me, and feels like he doesn't get the respect that he deserves.

"His animosity comes from a hatred that my name is mentioned alongside his. He feels like he should be more respected."

Page's career has been brief in comparison but includes viral clips of sensational spinning kicks and a flying knee knockout followed by a Pokemon Go celebration. He craves the spotlight and believes Daley's quiet work-rate has backfired.

"If he could do things over, I feel he would make changes - small things like his social media, his self-promotion," Page said. "He has done things very late, and taken things for granted. Only now he sees someone who has promoted themselves and he realises what he should have. I think he regrets not doing things in the correct way."

The angst between them has led to both fighters claiming ignorance towards each other's careers ("I have never focused on anybody else," said Page) but it seems frankly unlikely that two prominent competitors in the same weight division from the same country did not immediately identify each other as a future rival. There has long been a tetchiness between Page and Daley.

There was a bust-up between them in the crowd nearly two years ago moments after Daley had lost a fight. There have since been call-outs on the microphone. The inception of the World Grand Prix tournament made a fight inevitable, and now it has arrived.

The victor will advance in the tourney and in their career, but Page and Daley - cut from different cloths - can never win what the other man already has.

