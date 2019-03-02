Francesca Summers stars at Modern Pentathlon World Cup in Cairo

Francesca Summers enjoyed her best every World Cup showing (credit: Ehab Eid)

Francesca Summers got her 2019 season off to a dazzling start with a stunning sixth spot at the opening World Cup of the year in Egypt.

The 23-year-old Sky Sports Scholar overcame a wild horse in qualifying, but it was all about calmness and consistency across all five disciplines on the Cairo stage to help secure her best World Cup finish.

"I'm really, really happy with my best ever senior result and such a great start to the season," Summers said.

"I had quite a bad start in the fencing but pulled it back in the end. And I'm so happy with my horse ride going clear and really pleased with how I ran."

0:22 Francesca Summers discusses her World Cup preparation after shining in qualification Francesca Summers discusses her World Cup preparation after shining in qualification

Summers started the final with a time of 2 mins 23.41secs in the 200m swim, followed by 20 wins from 35 bouts in the ranking fencing round before going on to add two additional points in the bonus round.

With many of her opponents struggling in the ride, Summers picked up a maximum 300 points and wrapped up the action with a fine show in the combined run-shoot maintaining her sixth position and a second World Cup top-10.

"It's been a great competition and it's really boosted my confidence," she added. "I know I definitely have a lot more to give, which is really nice."