Simone Biles and Max Whitlock star at Superstars of Gymnastics live on Sky Sports
Two sessions (12.30pm and 6.30pm) on Saturday
Last Updated: 18/03/19 12:04pm
Superstars of Gymnastics, featuring Simone Biles and Max Whitlock, is live on Saturday on Sky Sports Mix.
The event comes in two sessions - from 12.30pm and then 6.30pm - and you can watch both live on Sky Sports.
The best in talent from the world of gymnastics will be showcased at this event, led by Biles and Whitlock, at London's O2.
🌟GOLDEN BUZZER🌟— Superstars of Gymnastics (@GymSuperstars) March 8, 2019
Introducing the Superstars Golden Buzzer! Each gymnast can hit the buzzer ONCE during the day and when they do, their score on that apparatus will be doubled meaning a maximum 80 points will be available from the judging panel! #SuperstarsOfGymnastics pic.twitter.com/dQFvRvDxsw
Biles and Whitlock will perform then join an all-star panel to judge the other routines.