Simone Biles and Max Whitlock star at Superstars of Gymnastics live on Sky Sports

Two sessions (12.30pm and 6.30pm) on Saturday

Last Updated: 18/03/19 12:04pm

Superstars of Gymnastics, featuring Simone Biles and Max Whitlock, is live on Saturday on Sky Sports Mix.

The event comes in two sessions - from 12.30pm and then 6.30pm - and you can watch both live on Sky Sports.

The best in talent from the world of gymnastics will be showcased at this event, led by Biles and Whitlock, at London's O2.

Biles and Whitlock will perform then join an all-star panel to judge the other routines.

Watch Superstars of Gymnastics on Saturday at 12.30pm and 6.30pm, live on Sky Sports Mix.

