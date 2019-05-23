GB Modern Pentathlete Francesca Summers set for World Cup finale in Czech Republic

Francesca Summers is all set to perform on Prague's international stage

Lost luggage, riding a Ferrari, windy Cairo and a stunning fourth place in Bulgaria.

It's safe to say the last two Modern Pentathlon World Cups for Francesca Summers have been anything but ordinary.

With the regular season wrapping up in Prague this week and the Olympic qualifying window opening in June, the pressure is cranking up.

The Sky Sports Scholar reveals her lively build-up to performing in the Czech Republic....

It all started this year in February when I dusted off the winter training and headed to Egypt for the first World Cup of the season.

Expecting to catch some sun and a dose of vitamin D, I was not expecting the cold and the wind, but that did not stop me from performing my best senior result to date!

Competing with the best athletes in the world is always a great experience. The international World Cup competitions allow you to compare and test yourself against great athletes, so being side by side with them is the best feeling, especially when you are running next to them.

Highlights of Francesca Summers as she produces fireworks at the Modern Pentathlon World Cup in Cairo

After a good fence, a normal swim and a clear ride on a horse which gave the previous rider some issues, I started the combined in sixth place and in a world class combined field (running and shooting) I held my place.

I was buzzing, so happy to finally see the hard training paying off and finishing on the extended podium.

I returned back home to the UK filled with so much motivation, training felt easier and felt in such a good place wanting to get stuck into training. It was Bulgaria next in April and I was so excited for the second World Cup.

I made it to Sofia but my bag didn't! Luckily we arrived two days early and I was told my bag would arrive the next day. It didn't and it was time for a little melt down!

Competing is a bit stressful, no matter how many times you tell yourself this competition does not matter or this competition is just training. But it still does and it always means something.

So not having my bag and competition kit was doubly stressful. One of my teammates lent me her fencing kit and I used my boyfriend's epees. I brought some trainers, taped up my feet to stop getting blisters from my very new unbroken-in shoes and started the semi-final feeling strange in a much bigger helmet I was used to!

I still did OK and my dad who came to support me went to the airport to receive my bag so he could hopefully return in time for me to do the laser run with my own laser pistol.

I was delighted to see my bag and I went on to make the final and after the rest day I competed in the final with all my own kit! What a relief! Plus it didn't smell too bad from the semi-final!

In the ride it felt like I was riding a Ferrari, a nice horse but I clipped two poles. That knocked me back a bit but during the combined, I felt strong in the running and managed to overtake someone in my sprint finish.

It meant fourth place and a new personal best on the senior stage. It was the best feeling, knowing I'm heading in the right direction, the training is working and there is more to come.

After all that I competed in my first mixed relay at a World Cup with Jamie Cooke. It was a fun competition, but at the same time hard competing after a semi-final and then a final.

And we managed to finished in second spot which was amazing. I had some downtime for a week because you really need to recover from the World Cup because they wipe me out.

These last few weeks have been going well and I am so looking forward to competing in Prague for the last World Cup of the season.

It is also the final chance for us to qualify for the World Cup final in Tokyo from June 27-30. I cannot wait!