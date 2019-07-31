'The Shiny Shrimps' trailer: Sports movie set to make splash in September
They're a water polo team that's more into misbehaving than medals - watch the trailer for new movie 'The Shiny Shrimps'
Last Updated: 31/07/19 12:17pm
When it comes to sports teams, it's usually the unlikeliest underdog stories that translate best to the big screen.
From the misfits of 'The Mighty Ducks' to baseball's 'Bad News Bears' and the bobsledders of 'Cool Runnings', the movies have given us many heroes who weren't world-beaters but were still winning at life.
Stepping onto that same podium this year are 'The Shiny Shrimps' - the subjects of a riotous new comedy that hits UK cinemas on September 6.
The Shrimps are a real-life LGBT water-polo team from Paris, and their adventures as seen in the film are a blend of fact, fantasy and flamboyance - think 'Dodgeball' meets 'Priscilla, Queen of the Desert'.
When world champion swimmer Matthias Le Goff (Nicolas Gob) uses a homophobic insult on TV, his governing body hands him an unusual form of community service as 'punishment' - he's told to train the Shrimps in their bid to qualify for the Gay Games in Croatia.
"Matthias is completely out of his comfort zone," says Gob. "I'm playing a character who discovers a new way of looking at life, at the same time as the audience."
The Shrimps are more interested in partying than participation, but despite the culture clash between the coach and his charges, a fragile trust is built. Will their bond survive the rigours of an epic road trip? Or will the mayhem prove too much for Le Goff to handle?
Co-director / author Cedric Le Gallo has played and competed with the Shrimps, and knew the team's exuberant philosophy deserved to be seen and heard beyond just those who have watched them from poolside.
Le Gallo says: "Whether our audience members are gay, straight, male, female, whatever, I'd like to hear people say they'd love to jump on board the bus and head off on holiday with the Shrimps."
Watch the trailer for 'The Shiny Shrimps' above. The movie is released into UK cinemas on September 6.