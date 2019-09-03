Simone Biles and family in 'pain' after brother's arrest over shooting

Simone Biles says her 'heart aches for everyone' after her brother was charged over a fatal shooting in Ohio

Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles has expressed her pain after the arrest of her brother who was charged in a shooting that left three people dead.

Authorities in Ohio say 24-year-old Tevin Biles-Thomas was arrested in Georgia last week after being indicted on murder, manslaughter and other charges in a New Year's Eve party shooting.

Police in Cleveland say the shooting happened just before the end of 2018 when a group of men arrived uninvited to a party.

still having a hard time processing last weeks news pic.twitter.com/GU0nQt2PZY — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) September 3, 2019

Three men were killed when gunfire broke out during a fight and two others were wounded.

"My heart aches for everyone involved, especially for the victims and their families," tweeted Biles.

"There is nothing that I can say that will heal anyone's pain, but I do want to express my sincere condolences to everyone affected by this terrible tragedy.

"I ask everyone to please respect my family's privacy as we deal with our pain."

Biles, who won four gold medals at the 2016 Rio Olympics, is the most decorated US gymnast.