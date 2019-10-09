Simone Biles takes landmark gymnastics gold for USA at World Championships

Simone Biles helped the USA win team gold at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Stuttgart

Simone Biles became the most decorated female gymnast in World Championship history as the USA won team gold in Stuttgart.

Biles, 22, broke Russian Svetlana Khorkina's record haul of 20 medals in the competition after the USA's team total of 172.33 was nearly six full marks ahead of silver medallists Russia.

Italy edged out China to win a surprise bronze, while Great Britain finished sixth and qualified for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Biles' 21 World Championship medals comprise of 15 golds, three silvers and three bronze. Khorkina won nine golds, eight silvers and three bronze.

Texan Biles accumulated an outstanding personal total of 59.733 in the team event and is expected to surpass Vitaly Scherbo's overall World Championship medal tally of 23 later in the competition.

Scherbo won his medals while representing the Soviet Union, the Commonwealth of Independent States and Belarus during the 1990s.

Biles, who won a medal in all six events at the last year's World Championships in Doha, has five individual finals still to come.