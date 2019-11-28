Team Europe are one behind Team USA at Mosconi Cup

Jayson Shaw celebrates after he and Niels Feijen won a hill-hill thriller for Team Europe

Team USA lead the Mosconi Cup 8-7, setting it up for a dramatic Thanksgiving finale at the Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas.

The day began with the scores at 5-5 and USA extended that to 8-5, with Skyler Woodward involved in all three wins.

A Joshua Filler inspired Europe fought back though as the German beat Shane van Boening 5-0 before Jayson Shaw and Niels Feijen won a hill-hill thriller against Justin Bergman and Billy Thorpe that had it all and sparked wild European celebrations.

One match changes everything and there is a lot of pressure out there now, so tomorrow the singles will be massive Jayson Shaw

"There was a tonne of pressure," said Feijen. "I was struggling the first two days and every little thing that goes wrong you get punished severely. We didn't do a lot wrong but we were down 3-0 so the heat was on right away but we stuck with it, played some really nice shots, quick wins and the crowd were unbelievable.

"This was a monster win. When Billy got hooked at 4-4, he made a tremendous bank but the shape was tough on the 7 and Justin had a lot of pressure on him."

"It is a big win and we are only one point down now with all singles to play tomorrow. It's game on," added Shaw.

"Last year we were three down going into the last day and we came back strong. One match changes everything and there is a lot of pressure out there now, so tomorrow the singles will be massive."

