Max Litchfield wins gold at European Short Course Swimming Championships

Max Litchfield shows off his golden reward for his efforts in Scotland

Max Litchfield stormed to Britain's first gold medal at European Short Course Swimming Championships in Glasgow with victory in the 400m individual medley.

It was a first major international title for the 24-year-old Sky Sports Scholar, who was in control of the race from the outset and won by more than two seconds.

"I was incredibly honoured to be standing on top of the podium in GB colours," Litchfield said.

"Although it wasn't the time I had hoped for, it's a great swim and a huge stepping stone moving forward this year and into 2020.

"There are a lot of positives to take from this in how I swam the race and as always some things we can get better moving forward.

"I've got got a big schedule for the rest of the week with the 200 and 100 IM and the 200 Fly so I'm just needing to get my head down ready for those now. Bring on the next few days!"

European SC champion tonight in the 400IM! Got to reset and focus on the rest of the week now, 200 IM up tomorrow morning 🔥

Thanks to everyone for your support, you guys are awesome! 🙌🏻 #skyscholarships #allabouttheprocess #roadtotokyo 📸 @NickHopeTV pic.twitter.com/s7DWLRZElS — Max Litchfield (@maxlitch1995) December 5, 2019

Duncan Scott set a British record in the heats of the 200m freestyle in his home city but was unable to match that time in the final and had to settle for a silver medal behind Lithuania's Danas Rapsys.

Wales' Georgia Davies added a third medal of the night for the home nation with bronze in the 100m backstroke.

There could be more medals on Friday, with fellow Sky Scholar Freya Anderson and Anna Hopkins both qualifying impressively for the 100m freestyle final.

Olympic silver medallist and ex-Scholar Siobhan-Marie O'Connor competes in the 100m individual medley.