China sporting events cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak

The coronavirus has killed 26 people in China

A number of sporting events have been cancelled in China, following the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus.

Olympic qualifying events in boxing and women's football were due to be held next month in Wuhan, but both have now been cancelled.

So far, 26 people have been killed by the outbreak in China and more than 880 have been infected.

The virus can cause pneumonia and symptoms include coughing, breathing difficulties and a fever.

In the UK, flights from China are now being monitored.

Team GB Basketball are due to head to the country next month for their qualifiers for Tokyo 2020. At the moment, those are going ahead as planned.

Boxing title fight postponed

Jose Ramirez's mandatory title defence against Viktor Postol has been postponed

Unified junior welterweight world champion Jose Ramirez's mandatory title defence against Ukrainian Viktor Postol has been postponed due to the coronavirus concerns, promoters Top Rank said on Friday.

The bout was scheduled to take place at Mission Hills resort in Haikou on February 1, but the organisers said a new date and venue will be determined soon.

"The health and safety of our fighters and everyone working on the event is the most important thing," Top Rank chairman Bob Arum said.

"We hope the situation is brought under control soon. We look forward to staging events at Mission Hills Haikou in the very near future."

'Countermeasures' in place for Tokyo 2020

Tokyo 2020 Olympics organisers say 'countermeasures against infectious diseases' are in place

Tokyo 2020 Olympics organisers say "countermeasures against infectious diseases" are in place, amid fears over the disease spreading.

"Countermeasures against infectious diseases constitute an important part of our plans to host a safe and secure games," Tokyo 2020 said in a statement.

Kazuhiro Tateda, president of the Japanese Association for Infectious Diseases, said on Wednesday: "We have to be very careful about what kind of infectious diseases will appear at the Tokyo Olympics.

"At these kinds of mass gatherings, the risks increase that infectious diseases and resistant bacteria can be carried in."