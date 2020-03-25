Coronavirus: Joe Wicks urges nation to use exercise to lift mood during outbreak

Fitness blogger Joe Wicks has launched a series of workouts to help people stay active whilst isolating.

Personal trainer Joe Wicks has stressed the importance of exercise when isolating because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The fitness blogger, who has more than 3m Instagram followers, has launched online PE lessons to help people stay active during the lockdown.

These have played live on his YouTube channel and been very popular, with Wednesday's episode being watched more than 1.8m times as the British public battles to keep fit behind closed doors.

"Try to use exercise as a way of elevating your mood, changing your mindset and staying positive," he told Sky Sports News.

"I spend a lot of time at home, it's already my office, I do my videos and content here, so physically I feel like I'm just doing what I normally do.

Wicks gives one of his free online PE lessons

"It's difficult not being able to go for a coffee or a walk, stuff I normally do, but we're staying positive, I'm an optimistic guy, I know we're going to get through this.

"I know it's difficult, but we're all going to be reconnected, so get up and get moving today."