Sky Sports' #GoZero campaign wins One Planet Award for Sustainability in Sports TV

Sky Sports has won the One Planet Award for Sustainability in Sports TV at the SVG Europe awards.

Sky recently pledged to go net zero carbon by 2030 to fight climate change, and has been rewarded for its #GoZero campaign which was described by the judges as: "an outstanding entry. One that showcased a clear vision for a sustainable sector that is already having a genuine impact.

"There was particular praise for the supply chain engagement, the efforts to educate staff and the pragmatic yet ambitious approach."

Sky Scope, the new swing-analysis technology used for the first time on Sky Sports The Open last year, won the award for Outstanding Production Achievement (Innovation).

The judges "felt that Sky Scope was one of those innovations that make you wonder 'how did they do that?' This is definitely the kind of innovation that moves the industry forward."

Sky Sports' managing director Rob Webster said: "Sky Sports stands for doing the right thing and for pushing the boundaries of technology and innovation to give our customers the very best experience.

"In two separate awards that we are immensely proud to receive, our team of fantastic people have been recognised for both these values.

"Sky Scope was a brilliant piece of innovation to enhance the already award-winning coverage of The Open golf last summer and has been rightly called out by SVG Europe. We are extremely pleased that our commitment to the environment has been underscored by the Sustainability in Sports TV award.

"Terrific work across the Sky business on both fronts to set a higher standard for ourselves every day."