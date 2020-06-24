National School Sport Week at Home: Sports Minister accepts challenge to take part

National School Sport Week at Home takes place between June 20 and 26

Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston took part in National School Sport Week at Home and was beaten in a competition of tap-up tennis by his daughter.

Due to social distancing, school closures and lockdown measures in light of the coronavirus pandemic, youngsters faced the possibility of missing out on what is a big part of their summer.

However, Sky Sports and the Youth Sport Trust have combined to 'supercharge' the annual week through a series of virtual sporting challenges designed to promote children's well being all from the comfort of their home.

It comes as children tell the charity in new YouGov research this week that Physical Education, sport and exercise had helped 27% of them feel better during lockdown. Meanwhile, 40% said not being able to take part in sport during lockdown had made them feel worse.

Brilliant that @YouthSportTrust National School Sport Week is running online this year helping families stay active – including mine! It's not too late to register for free resources on their website and get involved https://t.co/MHzoqntS6v #NSSWTogether @DCMS pic.twitter.com/IpPbYy4Mv1 — Nigel Huddleston MP #StayAlert (@HuddlestonNigel) June 23, 2020

Huddleston, the Minister for Sport, Tourism and Heritage, was challenged by Chief Executive of the Youth Sport Trust, Ali Oliver, to take part in the week which saw him try tap-up tennis in his garden. He may have been beaten by his daughter who achieved 142 bounces on the racket in 60 seconds, but it made for some good family rivalry.

"It's great that so many young people want to stay fit and active - whether it's doing online workouts at home or kicking a football around at the park," said Huddleston.

Nigel Huddleston has been Sports Minister since February

"Sport and exercise are so important for our mental and physical health, and we're working hard to get children hitting the target of 60 active minutes a day.

"I'm glad National School Sport Week is still taking place this year - albeit at home - and the Youth Sport Trust has come up with lots of ideas of how you can participate."

This latest initiative builds on the long-term relationship between Sky Sports and charity following the launch of Sky Sports Living for Sport in 2003, with over half a million young people taking part in the initiative over the past decade.

For more information and how to get involved and challenge yourself or others, visit www.youthsporttrust.org/nssw