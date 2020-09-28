Amy Tinkler: Gymnast unhappy with handling of complaint

Amy Tinkler claims she was lied to and let down by British Gymnastics over its handling of a complaint she submitted in December 2019, concerning allegations of mistreatment within the sport.

However, British Gymnastics says it completely refutes Tinkler's claims - which were made via Twitter on Monday.

The Rio Olympic bronze medallist discovered this month that her complaint relating to national head coach Amanda Reddin, who has temporarily stepped down subject to an investigation into her conduct, was closed in March.

British Gymnastics has previously apologised for failing to directly inform Tinkler about the progress of her complaint sooner, but denies the latest claims by the 20-year-old.

In a post on her social media channels, Tinkler says she received a response from British Gymnastics last week, in which she alleged she was lied to by the organisation's integrity director, Richard Evans, and that he "went back on his public apology to me".

Tinkler added: "This really stinks and my patience has run out.

"I've tried to do the right thing but the people running British Gymnastics can't be trusted.

"They have let us all down. They lie. We deserve better than this.

Tinkler was a bronze medal winner at the Rio Olympics

"Change at the top must happen before the right thing will be done."

Tinkler retains an outstanding complaint about alleged improprieties at her former club, South Durham, which has been referred by British Gymnastics' case management team to a Durham Local Authority Designated Officer (LADO).

An independent review, co-commissioned by UK Sport and Sport England, has been established to look into allegations of bullying and abuse within the sport, made by numerous leading present and former gymnasts including Becky and Ellie Downie, Louis Smith and Nile Wilson.