Frank Bough: Former Grandstand host dies aged 87

Former TV presenter and Grandstand host Frank Bough has died at the age of 87, the BBC has reported.

He was part of the BBC's commentary team for England's World Cup win in 1966 and went on to front the flagship sports programme for 15 years - preceded by David Coleman before he handed over to Des Lynam in 1983.

A family friend told the broadcaster that the presenter died on Wednesday in a care home.

Bough was one of the best-known TV hosts in the 1970s and 1980s, and was part of the launch of the BBC's Breakfast TV show in 1983.

His career with the corporation ended in 1988 when he was sacked over a scandal.

Bough later spoke of his regret over the incident and said his behaviour had been "exceedingly stupid".

A spokesperson for the BBC said: "Frank excelled as a live presenter with the BBC for many years and we are very sorry to hear of his passing.

"We send our condolences to his family and friends."

Tributes to Bough were posted online by fellow BBC journalists and other broadcasters.

Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan said: "RIP Frank Bough, Star of Grandstand, Nationwide and Breakfast Time.

"His career was ruined by scandal, but he was one of the great live TV presenters. Sad news."

Nick Owen, who presented TV-am, tweeted: "RIP Frank Bough. I regarded him as the ultimate broadcaster who combined news and sport brilliantly.

"Whatever the scandals that broke around him, he was an inspiration to me when I started in tv more than 40 years ago."