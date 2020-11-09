Sky Scholars and Youth Sport Trust celebrate sport changing lives with virtual awards ceremony

Scholar Emily Appleton has been inspired by the female cricketers in Beirut

Sky Sports Scholars have got stuck into the 25th-anniversary celebrations of the Youth Sport Trust in recognition of all those who have helped families across the UK to stay active throughout the pandemic.

Young people, families, schools and community groups were saluted for providing some much-needed changes and support during the coronavirus pandemic through sport at a virtual charity's special awards ceremony.

It was hosted by former British sprinter and sports broadcaster Jeanette Kwakye with presentations made by Sky Sports Scholars Emily Appleton (tennis), swimmers Freya Anderson and Ellen Keane, along with Olympic swimming champion Becky Adlington.

A total of six YST Young Activist Awards and six Girls Active Awards received presentations as part of the virtual celebration.

The International Development Award was presented by rising tennis star Emily Appleton to Al-Sama Cricket Girls from Girls Centre Shatila - the Al-Sama Project based in Beirut. The group is formed of 18 girls aged 12 and over.

Appleton said: "It was an honour to help out with the Youth Sport Trust awards. It's a brilliant campaign and I think it's really inspiring to see sport being encouraged like this.

"Sport can give people so much confidence and it's great for wellbeing and mental health too so to be apart of this campaign is really rewarding."

The National School Sport Week at Home Family Award was presented by British climber Molly Thompson-Smith to the Hindmarch family (in association with Clavering Primary School) in Hartlepool.

Despite challenging personal circumstances, the family of six found strength to join YST's sport campaign in June. They have been a driving force in demonstrating how powerful sport and physical activity can be and why it's so important for wellbeing.

Thompson-Smith said: "A massive well done to the Hindmarch family for joining the YST campaign.

"And even better that all six of you managed to be active together, and use sport to help get during these tough times."

British swimmer Freya Anderson helped celebrate the year's top fundraiser for the Youth Sport Trust

YST's other awards:

Community Action Award - presented by Paralympic swimmer Ellen Keane to Aidan Elmore (in association with the Breaking Boundaries programme) in Barking and Dagenham.

Aidan (22), who has anxiety (OCD), joined the scheme in 2018 and after completing hundreds of volunteer hours supporting the delivery of activities, he qualified as a cricket coach and was promoted to Community Champion Mentor.

Young Fundraiser Award - presented by swimming star Freya Anderson to Paige McGuinness from Flixton Girls School in Manchester.

Paige, a gymnast, trampolinist and dancer, raised £200 with the school raising £400 by taking part in the 2.6 challenge for YST in April.

Schools Recognition Award - Active Across Ages: All schools who took part in the pilot programme (accepted by Clare Mount Specialist Sports College in Wirral on behalf of all schools).

This award recognises the declining activity levels of both young and older people, and the opportunities for volunteering and leadership and aimed at connecting children and older adults to play and be active together.

School Games Activator Award - presented by GB sprinter and Scholar Imani-Lara Lansiquot to Jude Aston from Highfields School in Wolverhampton.

Jude, 15, who has cerebral palsy, recently became a wheelchair user after a failed operation in January. With dreams of becoming a sports journalist, he produced, edited and presented his school's virtual Annual City Sports Awards.

Girls Active Award winners:

Leader Award: Emi Dylewska from Ivanhoe College in Leicestershire

Influencer Award: Ella Gutteridge from Fulbrook Middle School in Bedfordshire

Personal Growth Award: Amy Truelove from The Redhill Academy in Nottingham

Best Group/GLAMS Award: Outward Valley Active Girls Group from Outward Academy Valley in Worksop

Future Leader Award: Imogen Burton from Clavering Primary School in Hartlepool

Best Girls Active School Award: Highfields School in Matlock, Derbyshire

The Youth Sport Trust is a children's charity working to ensure every child enjoys the life-changing benefits that come from play and sport.

It works with more than 20,000 schools across the UK and operates on a local, national and global level. It harnesses the power of sport, physical activity and PE to build life skills, connections between people and support networks which increase life chances through greater attainment, improved wellbeing and healthier lifestyles.

Full details on the Youth Sport Trust and the work they do can be found here.