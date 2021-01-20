World Ping Pong Masters is coming to Sky Sports

Andrew Baggaley will be in action at the World Ping Pong Masters

The World Ping Pong Masters will feature 24 of the world's best ping pong players in a straight-knockout format, and you can watch the action on Sky Sports.

Four-time world champion Andrew Baggaley will lead the field, with the likes of Maxim Shmyrev Gavin Rumgay and Alexander Flemming, also confirmed for the line-up, which will take place at Ricoh Arena, Coventry on January 23 and 24, live on Sky Sports Mix.

"We are thrilled to have launched the World Ping Pong Masters," said managing director of Matchroom Multi Sport, Emily Frazer.

"Since our success with the World Championship and the range of viewership Ping Pong draws in, it seems a shame to only promote just the one event a year. Despite the current climate, Elite Sport is able to continue here in the UK and this is therefore a great time to launch the Masters; 24 of the world's best players, more prize money available, longer matches and a one-table set-up - triple the exposure.

"With the event behind closed doors and therefore no live spectators we have worked hard with our partners at Sky Sports to ensure this is a prestigious and dramatic set-up unlike any other ping pong or table tennis event.

"Focusing on international broadcasters, the event will be shown in every territory in the world making this the ultimate stage for exposure. Table tennis is a world-known sport but switching to a hardbat allows for a different strategy of the game, slower shots and potentially longer rallies affording better viewership to a casual sports fan as well as excitement for the younger generation to look upon.

"We have received a lot of interest from table tennis players who may not have made the switch to a hardbat before but now with an additional Ping Pong event added to the Multi Sport stable; Matchroom Ping Pong will only grow and move in a new direction."

Watch the World Ping Pong Masters, live on Sky Sports Mix from midday on Saturday, January 23.