World Ping Pong Masters: Alexander 'The Flash' Flemming defeats Andrew Baggaley to lift title

Alexander 'The Flash' Flemming claimed the World Ping Pong Masters title

Alexander 'The Flash' Flemming lifted the inaugural World Ping Pong Masters, beating four-time world champion Andrew Baggaley in a brilliant straight-sets victory at Ricoh Arena, Coventry.

The German has three times been a World Championship runner-up and finally landed a major international title in the UK with his victory over Baggaley, who denied him in last year's World Championship final.

Flemming took the first two sets of the trophy match 12-15, 10-15 before a close start to the third, but from 7-6 down the German continued to force Baggaley back and opened up a 12-7 lead before eventually winning the set, and with it the match, 15-9.

Flemming upset four-time world champion Andrew Baggaley

"Firstly, it is pure happiness to beat such a great player," said Flemming. "It was possibly my best-ever match. The rallies weren't that great like in the World Championship last year. We know each other so well so it was a little bit more tactical.

"I tried to change the rhythm a little bit, he tried to change it at the end too. It was very consistent, possibly the most consistent match I have had.

"I tried to give him pressure on the backhand so he didn't have too much time to speed up to me and if there was a chance, crunching the ball with the forehand.

"It feels brilliant to win. I couldn't watch the last World Championship final seriously until last week because it was really horrible afterwards, to be so close and then be stopped by the legend of ping pong."

Baggaley admitted it wasn't his day as he lost out to Flemming

Baggaley said: "It just wasn't meant to be for me today. I did the best I could but my backhand broke down. Full credit to Alex to win the final, he played great and was solid all the way through the tournament. Congratulations to him, he is a great champion.

"In the earlier rounds, winning so easily, I didn't really get match hardened, but still I got to the final, but it wasn't meant to be."

SEMI-FINALS

Andrew Baggaley 3-2 Gavin Rumgay

10-15, 15-11, 14-15, 15-6, 15-7

Chris Doran 2-3 Alexander Flemming

15-8, 15-11, 8-15, 10-15, 6-15

THE FINAL

Andrew Baggaley 0-3 Alexander Flemming

12-15, 10-15, 9-15