Sky Sports partners with Women's Sport Collective to provide opportunities for women in sport

Sky Sports has today launched a new partnership with the Women's Sport Collective that will see the broadcaster support the network's ambition of providing a range of opportunities for women in sport.

The partnership and investment from Sky Sports will ensure the Women's Sport Collective remains free to all members as an integral part of the sports industry.

The network aims to provide opportunities for women in sport, at any stage of their career, to connect, learn, share and support each other.

Since launching in September 2019, the network has already reached over 2,000 members and includes women working in all areas of sport from governing bodies, teams and agencies through to charities, media and brands.

All members are committed to driving change within the industry to allow for a more inclusive pathway for women in sport.

The Women's Sport Collective was co-founded by Sue Anstiss MBE and Kate Hannon. Directors of Fearless Women, a company with a history of working alongside some of the biggest names in sport with the shared powerful ambition to drive positive change for women's sport, both have served as trustees of The Women's Sport Trust charity.

The Women's Sport Collective will remain a not-for-profit organisation. Any profit generated by the partnership will be reinvested in the Collective, allowing Sky Sports to be at the heart of initiatives that will impact the future of women in sport.

Commenting on the announcement, Sue Anstiss MBE said: "We are beyond excited about the opportunity to work with Sky Sports to grow the Women's Sport Collective. Even from our earliest conversations, it's been clear that the ambitions of Sky Sports and Sky as a wider business completely align with ours. They too want to ensure that every woman in sport has the chance to fulfil her potential.

"Kate and I have loved building the Collective over the past six months and the level of engagement we've seen across the membership has been extraordinary, a clear demonstration of the will in the industry to collaborate in the interest of the future of sport. This incredible support from Sky Sports means that we can keep offering free membership."

Rob Webster, Managing Director of Sky Sports said: "Sky Sports is delighted to partner with the Women's Sport Collective. Sky Sports has been a long-term partner of women's sport and strives to give women both on screen and off the opportunity to realise their ambitions. We're proud to support this initiative and be at the heart of positive change for the future."

The partnership with the Women's Sport Collective is a step forward in Sky's overall ambition to bring about positive change in sport.