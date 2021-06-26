National School Sport Week: Over 800,000 kids enjoy week-long celebration of sport

Former England forward Kelly Smith got involved with an event aimed at raising participation in football for young girls

Over 800,000 young people enjoyed a week-long celebration of school sport promoting the importance of physical education to help children reconnect.

The Youth Sport Trust's National School Sport Week campaign ran from Saturday June 19 to Friday June 25 with the aim of boosting health and wellbeing for kids across the country following a difficult year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sporting stars like wheelchair racer Hannah Cockroft urged children to 'Pause to Play' and take a moment to connect and be together again by harnessing the power of sport.

It's National School Sport Week. Today, as a Youth Sport Trust Ambassador, I'm asking you to take time to Pause to Play. Find your sport and get moving — Hannah Cockroft

MP Nigel Huddleston gave his backing to the week-long celebration by visiting a primary school in London along with former Team GB swimmer Jazz Carlin.

At Curwen Primary School in London today celebrating Olympic Day and National School Sports Week by getting active with Jazz Carlin! These Travel to Tokyo events are inspiring children and families to get active in the lead up to the Olympic and Paralympic Games! — Nigel Huddleston MP

Prior to the week, another of the initiative's supporters, former CBBC presenter Leah Boleto said: "This year we have all been guilty of being glued to our screens. For children and young people, especially those born during the pandemic like my daughter Lucia, most of what they know is connection through a screen and social distancing.

"Really devote some time on National School Sport Week to connecting in the real world and being together again."

It's National School Sport Week and as a Youth Sport Trust School Sport Champion, I want to encourage you to get active! It made me so happy recently when my neighbour sent me this picture after Matthew was inspired to join the LTA Youth programme — Lucy Shuker

Using free resources provided by the Youth Sport Trust, schools found innovative ways to bring this year's theme to life, from St Elizabeth's School in Manchester basing their events around a thank you to the NHS, to Plantation Primary School in Liverpool putting on its own Highland Games for pupils to get involved in from home.

Kids across the country enjoyed the week of physical activity

Inspired by Euro 2020, football festivals were put on promoting equal access to the game for girls.

England legend Kelly Smith inspired girls at an event put on by the FA and Youth Sport Trust at a London school, part of the Game of Our Own Leadership Programme.

We loved seeing our participants take to the Old Trafford pitch recently 😍🏟️



We loved seeing our participants take to the Old Trafford pitch recently. Children from our partner primary schools enjoyed a morning in the sunshine, joining in with football sessions, a sack race, and even an egg and spoon race! — Manchester United Foundation

Separately, the Manchester United Foundation was one of several club foundations to get involved, inviting children from local schools to hold sports day events on the pitch at Old Trafford.

National School Sport Week will return next year from June 18 to June 24, 2022.