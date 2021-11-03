Vote for Sky Sports Women's Sports Team of the Year at 2021 Sunday Times Sportswomen of the Year Awards
Chelsea Women FC, England Netball, Europe's Solheim Cup team, Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre, Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald, and Oval Invincibles are the nominees for Sky Sports sponsored award
Last Updated: 03/11/21 11:38am
It has been another remarkable year in women's sport and we want to hear who you think should be the Sky Sports Women's Sports Team of the Year.
The team award, sponsored by Sky Sports, is just one of the awards at the 2021 Sunday Times Sportswomen of the Year Awards in association with Sky Sports, that the public can vote on.
The nominees in the team category are WSL Champions and Champions League finalists Chelsea Women FC and England Netball, who secured their first series win over the current world champions in New Zealand.
Europe's Solheim Cup team, who backed up their dramatic 2019 win at Gleneagles with an impressive victory on US soil in Toledo earlier this year, are also nominated.
The Tokyo Olympics offers two possible options for votes, with Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre, who won sailing gold and in doing so made Mills the most successful female Olympic sailor in history, as well as Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald, who won cycling gold in Japan with an incredible performance in the Madison, taking Kenny's personal tally to 12 Olympic golds.
The final contenders are the Oval Invincibles, winners of the inaugural Hundred competition this summer, seeing off the favourites Southern Brave in emphatic style with a 48-run win in the final.
The public is able to vote for their winners via www.sportswomenoftheyear.co.uk. Voting is open until 11:59pm Wednesday November 17.
Jonathan Licht, managing director of Sky Sports said: "It is more important than ever post-pandemic to celebrate the progress and phenomenal achievements in women's sport.
"We have seen some astonishing moments throughout the year, not just in women's sport but the contribution of these nominees to sport in general, from the success of The Hundred to the extraordinary story of Emma Raducanu that moved the nation. Sky Sports is pleased to play a part in the celebration of these incredible women."
Rebecca Myers, Sunday Times journalist and lead reporter for the Sportswomen of the Year awards, said:
"This has been a ground-breaking year for women's sport, from athletes making history and breaking new records at the Olympic and Paralympic Games, to the landmark success of the Hundred and the new Women's Super League broadcast deal.
"Unsurprisingly, the nominations for this year's SWOTY awards were some of the strongest we've ever seen and we are delighted to announce such stellar shortlists for 2021."
Full list of awards and nominees
The Sunday Times Sportswoman of the Year 2021
The ultimate accolade for your favourite sportswoman of this year
Emily Campbell, weightlifting
Kate French, modern pentathlon
Laura Kenny, cycling
Lauren Price, boxing
Emma Raducanu, tennis
Sarah Storey, cycling
Young Sportswoman of the Year
Nominees must have been 21 years old or younger on January 1, 2021
Zoe Backstedt, cycling
Sky Brown, skateboarding
Alice Capsey, cricket
Keely Hodgkinson, athletics
Bethany Shriever, BMX
Maisie Summers-Newton, swimming
Disability Sportswoman of the Year
The outstanding performer in a disability sport
Hannah Cockroft, athletics
Kadeena Cox, cycling and athletics
Bethany Firth, swimming
Phoebe Paterson Pine, archery
GB para-canoeists Emma Wiggs, Charlotte Henshaw, and Laura Sugar
Sky Sports Team of the Year
Celebrating the achievements of Britain's successful collective efforts
Chelsea Women FC
England Netball
Europe's Solheim Cup team
Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre
Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald
Oval Invincibles
Changemaker Award
Celebrating those who have inspired others and used their platforms to create change
Sue Anstiss
Alice Dearing
Dr Emma Ross
Anita White
Grassroots Award
For individuals who have actively engaged with different groups of people within their community through sport
Salma Bi, cricket
Betty Codona, basketball
Clova Court, athletics
Hasina Rahman, martial arts
The Helen Rollason Award for inspiration
Recognising inspirational endeavour in honour of the late sports presenter Helen Rollason
The winner of this award will be revealed at the live-streamed awards ceremony on Thursday 25th November.
