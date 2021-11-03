Vote for Sky Sports Women's Sports Team of the Year at 2021 Sunday Times Sportswomen of the Year Awards

It has been another remarkable year in women's sport and we want to hear who you think should be the Sky Sports Women's Sports Team of the Year.

The team award, sponsored by Sky Sports, is just one of the awards at the 2021 Sunday Times Sportswomen of the Year Awards in association with Sky Sports, that the public can vote on.

The nominees in the team category are WSL Champions and Champions League finalists Chelsea Women FC and England Netball, who secured their first series win over the current world champions in New Zealand.

Fran Kirby and Sam Kerr's strike partnership fired Chelsea to their fourth WSL title

England won gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in Australia

Europe's Solheim Cup team, who backed up their dramatic 2019 win at Gleneagles with an impressive victory on US soil in Toledo earlier this year, are also nominated.

Team Europe defeated the United States at the Solheim Cup

The Tokyo Olympics offers two possible options for votes, with Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre, who won sailing gold and in doing so made Mills the most successful female Olympic sailor in history, as well as Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald, who won cycling gold in Japan with an incredible performance in the Madison, taking Kenny's personal tally to 12 Olympic golds.

Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre of Great Britain react after winning the women's 470 gold medal at Enoshima Harbour

Katie Archibald and Laura Kenny celebrate winning their gold medal

The final contenders are the Oval Invincibles, winners of the inaugural Hundred competition this summer, seeing off the favourites Southern Brave in emphatic style with a 48-run win in the final.

Marizanne Kapp of Oval Invincibles celebrates a wicket on route to inaugural success for the London franchise in The Hundred

The public is able to vote for their winners via www.sportswomenoftheyear.co.uk. Voting is open until 11:59pm Wednesday November 17.

Jonathan Licht, managing director of Sky Sports said: "It is more important than ever post-pandemic to celebrate the progress and phenomenal achievements in women's sport.

"We have seen some astonishing moments throughout the year, not just in women's sport but the contribution of these nominees to sport in general, from the success of The Hundred to the extraordinary story of Emma Raducanu that moved the nation. Sky Sports is pleased to play a part in the celebration of these incredible women."

Rebecca Myers, Sunday Times journalist and lead reporter for the Sportswomen of the Year awards, said:

"This has been a ground-breaking year for women's sport, from athletes making history and breaking new records at the Olympic and Paralympic Games, to the landmark success of the Hundred and the new Women's Super League broadcast deal.

"Unsurprisingly, the nominations for this year's SWOTY awards were some of the strongest we've ever seen and we are delighted to announce such stellar shortlists for 2021."

Full list of awards and nominees

The Sunday Times Sportswoman of the Year 2021

The ultimate accolade for your favourite sportswoman of this year

Emily Campbell, weightlifting

Kate French, modern pentathlon

Laura Kenny, cycling

Lauren Price, boxing

Emma Raducanu, tennis

Sarah Storey, cycling

Young Sportswoman of the Year

Nominees must have been 21 years old or younger on January 1, 2021

Zoe Backstedt, cycling

Sky Brown, skateboarding

Alice Capsey, cricket

Keely Hodgkinson, athletics

Bethany Shriever, BMX

Maisie Summers-Newton, swimming

Disability Sportswoman of the Year

The outstanding performer in a disability sport

Hannah Cockroft, athletics

Kadeena Cox, cycling and athletics

Bethany Firth, swimming

Phoebe Paterson Pine, archery

GB para-canoeists Emma Wiggs, Charlotte Henshaw, and Laura Sugar

Sky Sports Team of the Year

Celebrating the achievements of Britain's successful collective efforts

Chelsea Women FC

England Netball

Europe's Solheim Cup team

Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre

Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald

Oval Invincibles

Changemaker Award

Celebrating those who have inspired others and used their platforms to create change



Sue Anstiss

Alice Dearing

Dr Emma Ross

Anita White

Grassroots Award

For individuals who have actively engaged with different groups of people within their community through sport

Salma Bi, cricket

Betty Codona, basketball

Clova Court, athletics

Hasina Rahman, martial arts

The Helen Rollason Award for inspiration

Recognising inspirational endeavour in honour of the late sports presenter Helen Rollason



The winner of this award will be revealed at the live-streamed awards ceremony on Thursday 25th November.

