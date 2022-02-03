Sky Sports and Women's Sport Collective extend partnership aimed at giving women opportunities in sport

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sue Anstiss said the Women's Sports Collective is 'super excited' to be partnering with Sky Sports Sue Anstiss said the Women's Sports Collective is 'super excited' to be partnering with Sky Sports

Sky Sports will be extending its partnership with the Women's Sport Collective, the networking group driving positive change for women in sport.

The initial collaboration in 2021 was born from a shared desire to help shape the industry to become a more accepting and inclusive environment for women.

The continued relationship and investment from Sky Sports ensures the Women's Sport Collective remains free to all members and an integral part of the sports industry.

The network, co-founded by Sue Anstiss and Kate Hannon, has reached almost 4,000 members and includes women working in all areas of sport at all levels, from governing bodies, teams and agencies through to charities, media organisations and brands on a global scale.

Jonathan Licht, managing director of Sky Sports, said: "Sky Sports is proud to continue to support the Women's Sport Collective and ensure the network can continue to provide this integral free service to women working in the sports industry.

"It's clear the network is helping women at all levels in sport achieve their potential and is offering essential peer-to-peer support across the wider sports industry."

Anstiss added: "We are thrilled that Sky Sports will continue as a partner of the Women's Sport Collective. It's wonderful to be supported by an organisation that is so aligned with our own ambitions for a gender-equal sports industry.

"Members tell us that the main reasons they join the Collective are to expand their professional network, learn from other women and be part of a group that can advocate for change and support the next generation of women in sport.

"The growth and engagement in the past 12 months have been quite extraordinary. Whether that's attendance at our monthly online networking meetings and webinars or discussions within our LinkedIn group, it's been a joy to witness the connections that are being made by women from across the globe."

The Women's Sport Collective will remain a not-for-profit organisation, with any profit generated by the partnership to be reinvested in the Collective.