Geraint Thomas: Former Tour de France winner signs contract extension with INEOS Grenadiers

Geraint Thomas has signed a two-year contract extension with INEOS Grenadiers which will see him continue racing until 2025.

The 37-year-old Welsh rider finished second in this year's Giro d'Italia and won the Tour de France in 2018. He has been a consistent performer in France since his maiden victory, finishing second in the race in 2019 and third in 2022.

Thomas hinted at a potential retirement upon the conclusion of the contract too.

"Although you 'never say never', in my head this is my last contract - but I know that I still have two more big years in me - and I wouldn't have continued in a different team," Thomas, who has spent 14 years with the team, said.

"This team understands me and, importantly, knows what it takes to achieve success... We're an ambitious group and have some big goals ahead.

"I'm really looking forward to getting stuck in again and want to help the team continue to progress."

Outside of cycling's Grand Tours, Thomas' other road-racing successes includes victories at Paris-Nice, Criterium du Dauphine, Tour de Suisse, E3 Harelbeke, Volta ao Algarve em Bicicleta, Bayern-Rundfahrt and Commonwealth Games gold.

He is also a double Olympic champion on the track, having won gold medals at the Beijing and London Games.

Thomas is ambitious to remain competitive in future races but added he would also be willing to help younger talent break through.

"I want to continue to be highly competitive in anything really," Thomas said. "Maybe look at going to the Classics again or ride [for the general classification] in Grand Tours or help whoever is going to be the next guy coming through, but I just want to have a positive impact on the team.

"I'm at that stage where I'm still hungry to perform but at the same time, I am happy to help the team. I want to try and help us push forward to get back to the very top of the sport."