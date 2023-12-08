Mosconi Cup: Europe need just two more points in Saturday singles to beat USA as they lead 9-2

Jayson Shaw won two of his three matches for Europe on Friday night as they built a 9-2 advantage over the USA

Team Europe need just two more points to win the 2023 Mosconi Cup as they added to their advantage over Team USA on Friday night at Alexandra Palace, claiming two of three matches.

Having swept the opening night 4-0 in London, extending their advantage to 7-1 on the second evening, Jayson Shaw led the charge on Friday.

Shaw and David Alcaide beat Skyler Woodward and Shane Wolford 5-2 in the first match of the night, before the Scot then overcame Woodward again in a singles clash, this time winning even more convincingly 5-1.

Woodward finally helped secure USA their first point, and second overall, as he and Fedor Gorst got the better of Shaw and Francisco Sanchez Ruiz 5-3 in the final match of the evening.

It means Europe hold a massive seven-point advantage heading into the final night's action - live on Sky Sports Arena from 6.30pm, Saturday - as they edge closer to a fourth tournament victory in a row and a 16th overall.

How night two transpired

The visitors surely had to hit the ground running in the opening tie of the night if they harboured any hopes of a colossal comeback but it was Team Europe who got away quickly.

Shaw, fresh from winning the opening match of the night with Alcaide, and having claimed all three of his singles matches in Las Vegas last year, took a 4-0 lead over Woodward in the second match of the night, before the American avoided the discomfort of back-to-back singles whitewashes with the second golden break of the week in rack five.

However, roared on by the majority of the near 2,200 fans in attendance, Shaw got the job done in style with his second break and run of the encounter to push Europe even further ahead at 9-1.

Pretty much at the point of no return, Team USA would at least finish the night on a positive note as they enjoyed the undisputed highlight of their week, with Woodward Gorst combining to defeat Shaw and Sanchez Ruz in match 11.

The Americans established 2-0 and 3-1 leads - the first time this week they held an advantage of two racks - prior to the defending champions levelling at 3-3.

But then Woodward struck his second golden break of the evening in rack seven as the US ultimately secured a morale-boosting 5-3 victory in the final match of the night.

Day three at the Mosconi Cup - Europe 9-2 USA

Match One: Jayson Shaw & David Alcaide 5-2 Skyler Woodward & Shane Wolford

5-2 Skyler Woodward & Shane Wolford Match Two: Jayson Shaw 5-1 Skyler Woodward

5-1 Skyler Woodward Match Three: Francisco Sanchez Ruiz & Jayson Shaw 3-5 Skyler Woodward & Fedor Gorst

Day two at the Mosconi Cup - Europe 7-1 USA

Match One: Joshua Filler 5-2 Fedor Gorst

5-2 Fedor Gorst Match Two: Francisco Sanchez Ruiz 5-4 Fedor Gorst

5-4 Fedor Gorst Match Three: Joshua Filler & Francisco Sanchez 4-5 Shane van Boening & Fedor Gorst

Match Four: Albin Ouschan 5-0 Tyler Styer

Day one at the Mosconi Cup - Europe 4-0 USA

Match One: Team Europe 5-4 Team USA

5-4 Team USA Match Two: Jayson Shaw & Albin Ouschan 5-2 Shane Van Boening & Tyler Styer

5-2 Shane Van Boening & Tyler Styer Match Three: Joshua Filler 5-0 Skyler Woodward

5-0 Skyler Woodward Match Four: Francisco Sanchez Ruiz & David Alcaide 5-3 Fedor Gorst & Shane Wolford

What's next at the Mosconi Cup?

Five singles matches are to be played on the final day of the 2023 Mosconi Cup on Saturday.

Watch every match live on Sky Sports Arena from 6.30pm each day