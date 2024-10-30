Matilde Lorenzi: Italian teenage champion skier dies after crash

Tributes have poured in for Matilde Lorenzi who fell during a training session in northern Italy; The 19-year-old Italian army athlete was transported to hospital after a fall while training on the Grawand G1 slope in Val Senales, the Italian winter sports federation (FISI) said

Teenage Alpine skiing champion Matilde Lorenzi has died after a crash during a training session in Italy.

Lorenzi, 19, fell while skiing on a slope in Val Senales, northern Italy, the country's defence ministry said.

Lorenzi was an Italian junior champion last season and her older sister Lucrezia is also a competitive skier, according to the official Olympics website.

Tributes poured in following her death, including a host of messages from Olympic ski stars.

Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Former US Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn described Lorenzi's death as "a tragic loss" and said she was "sending [her] thoughts to her family".

US Olympian Mikaela Shiffrin added: "So much love to her family, friends, and team-mates."

The International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) said it extended its "deepest condolences following the tragic loss of Matilde Lorenzi".

"FIS is in mourning, standing by her family, friends, and everyone who cherished Matilde, honouring her memory today and always," it added.

Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Lorenzi, who was attached to the Italian army, competed at the junior world championships last season, finishing sixth in the downhill contest and eighth in the super-G event.

She also raced on the second-tier European Cup circuit.

The crash comes months after World Cup skier Jean Daniel Pession and his girlfriend, Elisa Arlian, tragically died after falling more than 2,000 feet off a mountain in Italy.