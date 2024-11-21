The study comes with the launch of Stonewall's annual Rainbow Laces campaign, which has been running since 2013 and aims to make sport inclusive for all by encouraging people to lace up to show their support for LGBTQ+ inclusion

Rainbow Laces: One in four LGBTQ+ people do not feel welcome at live sports events, Stonewall research shows

The Rainbow Laces initiative has been running since 2013 with the aim of making sport inclusive for all

One in four LGBTQ+ people do not feel welcome at live sports events, new research commissioned by Stonewall has found.

Market research conducted by insight agency Opinium between January 24 and March 11 this year among 2,000 LGBTQ+ people found that some still feel unwelcome or unsafe playing or watching sport.

It also found that one in four LGBTQ+ people do not feel welcome in community sport groups or community team sports.

One in five people who attended a live sporting event in the last year felt discriminated against because they are LGBTQ+, while one in three Black, Asian and minority ethnic LGBTQ+ people who attended a live sporting event in the last year reported experiencing discrimination.

Additionally, one in five people who attended a fitness club or sports group in the last year experienced discrimination because of their sexual orientation and/or gender identity.

Image: Stonewall's research comes with the launch of the 2024 Rainbow Laces campaign

The study comes with the launch of Stonewall's annual Rainbow Laces campaign, which has been running since 2013 and aims to make sport inclusive for all by encouraging people to lace up to show their support for LGBTQ+ inclusion.

This year's campaign began at the weekend in the Women's Super League, Women's Championship and Grand Slam of Darts tournament along with involvement from the Football Association and grassroots football teams, while the Premier League will showcase their support in the first week of December.

Blackpool striker Jake Daniels is the only current British male professional footballer to be openly gay and he believes the statistics show that "too many" LGBTQ+ people still feel unwelcome in sport.

Image: Blackpool striker Jake Daniels is the only current British male professional footballer to be openly gay

"I know first-hand what it feels like to have to hide who you are on the pitch and the impact that has on participating in the sports you love," Daniels said.

"It's thanks to campaigns like Rainbow Laces that more LGBTQ+ players and fans can bring their full selves to the beautiful game, and sport as a whole.

"While we've seen so much progress over the past decade, these statistics highlight that too many of us still feel unwelcome and unsafe in sport.

"In 2024, LGBTQ+ people deserve better. I'm proud to support Rainbow Laces this year, to help all of us have the opportunity to participate in and feel part of the sports we love."