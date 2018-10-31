Other Sports News

Alpine skier Marta Bassino defiant after falling in World Cup opener in Solden

Last Updated: 30/10/18 2:16pm

Marta Bassino struggled in testing conditions in Austria in the giant slalom
Marta Bassino's opening race in her World Cup campaign lasted just a few seconds after crashing out in the first round in Austria.

The 22-year-old Italian Sky Sports Scholar arrived in Solden in good spirits after a hectic summer preparing for the new season.

However, with rain and heavy snow hampering visibility on the Solden slopes, Bassino slipped before the first sector and was unable to finish in the giant slalom.

"It wasn't exactly what I was expecting for this start of the season but anyway, I stay positive and tomorrow will be another day," Bassino said.

"My race was immediately over after a good start. I'm definitely angry. There's not a lot to say really because I was out after only a few gates.

"I think I slightly turned my feet because I went a bit long and from then on I didn't have control and I slipped.

"I just need to keep training and I'm not going to feel sorry about it. I have to look ahead because it's the only thing to do. Crying about it is useless!"

The next World Cup race is in Levi in Finland on November 17.

