Commonwealth Games: England's Matt Walls involved in terrifying crash in VeloPark

England's Matt Walls was involved in a terrifying accident at the Commonwealth Games on Sunday morning when he was catapulted over the barriers and into the crowds at the Lee Valley VeloPark.

Walls received treatment for more than 40 minutes before being taken away by ambulance, with spectators also hurt after he and his bike had come over the top of the barriers on the high banking of the corner.

"Matt is alert and talking (as he has been throughout) and is being given medical attention in hospital," a Team England spokesperson said.

The 24-year-old Olympic omnium champion, competing in scratch race qualifying, was trying to avoid riders who had fallen in a crash lower down the banking but as he rode up, he clipped another wheel and went over the top.

Witnesses said that, because of the gradient of the banking, spectators in the front row had been unsighted for the crash.

One man received treatment for cuts to his arm while a young girl also received minor attention.

Eight riders in total went down in the crash on the last lap of the race, with medics and coaches immediately rushing to trackside. One England coach climbed up the banks of the velodrome to reach Walls in the crowd.

The remainder of the morning session at the velodrome was cancelled and spectators were asked to leave as medical staff attended to Walls.