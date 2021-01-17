36th America's Cup: INEOS TEAM UK maintain unbeaten run in PRADA Challenger Selection Series

INEOS TEAM UK maintained their form and made it four wins from four races (Image Credit - COR 36 | Studio Borlenghi)

INEOS TEAM UK maintained their unbeaten run in the PRADA Challenger Selection Series by securing an 18-second victory over Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team on Sunday.

The result means that the British charge have four victories from four starts and go into the pause between round-robin weekends in the best possible position.

The PRADA Challenger Selection Series is the decisive competition which must be won in order to become the challenger to Emirates Team New Zealand in the 36th America's Cup match.

The round-robin sessions will see one team progress directly into the PRADA Cup Final with the remaining two teams then competing in a first-to-four point PRADA Cup semi-final.

The victor of the semi-final will progress into the final and the remaining two boats will enjoy a first-to-seven-points duel.

PRADA Challenger Selection Series - Round Robins - Standings Wins Losses Total INEOS TEAM UK 4 0 4 Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team 2 2 2 New York Yacht Club American Magic 0 4 0

Sunday proved to be a dramatic day of racing, with the contest after INEOS TEAM UK's duel with Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team featuring New York Yacht Club American Magic's race boat PATRIOT capsizing after a manoeuvre on the final mark.

The outfit were going in search of their first victory of the competition and were leading when it all went wrong. All crew members were accounted for, however, race boat PATRIOT seemed to suffer significant damage and then started to take on water.

The full extent of the damage isn't known, nor is it clear if the damage will impact the America team's continued participation in the PRADA Challenger Selection Series.

The moment PATRIOT hit a gust of breeze and lifted out of the water before crashing down and capsizing (Image credit - COR 36 | Studio Borlenghi)

2:05 Watch the dramatic events out on the water - all of the on-board crew were accounted for and declared safe after Watch the dramatic events out on the water - all of the on-board crew were accounted for and declared safe after

"I don't know much about what happened. I've seen a video of the manoeuvre and it's just horrific," Sir Ben Ainslie said on INEOS TEAM UK's website. "You don't want to see that happen to anyone. I think everyone is okay which is the primary concern.

"We go out there and race hard against each other but this is a sporting contest, and we want everyone to be safe and we want everyone to be racing.

"I feel for those guys, for Dean, Terry and the rest of the team and I hope they are able to sort things out and get back on track."

'A full-on day' for INEOS TEAM UK

INEOS TEAM UK kept their advantage in extremely challenging conditions (Image Credit - COR 36 | Studio Borlenghi)

After three victories in succession, INEOS TEAM UK had plenty to contend with on the third race day including their initial contest against Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team being abandoned.

The race was abandoned after a big wind shift, which was the result of a large rain squall sweeping across the course, just as the two boats were completing the second lap. The course was then re-set and orientated more towards the west.

Race Information - PRADA Cup - Day Three Round Robin Two - Race Two INEOS TEAM UK beat Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Course: A Current: 0.6 knots @ 020 Wind: 14-16 knots / 320 degrees Margin of victory - 18 seconds

Already during race days, the importance of the pre-start has been highlighted and this time Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli gained the upper hand and went through the start line first.

Interestingly, both boats then headed for opposite extremes of the course and when they came back together, Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli were ahead by 10 seconds.

However, INEOS TEAM UK closed that gap by gate two, drew level going through the third gate and then made a decisive move. On the downwind leg they decided to take the right-hand side of the course, opposite to their Italian rivals.

INEOS TEAM UK and all of the boats had a lot to contend with on day three (Image Credit - COR 36 | Studio Borlenghi)

The move paid off and opened up a 26-second advantage, which was cut, but proved to be enough to take a hard-fought fourth victory.

"That was a full-on day today. We had between five and 25 knots on the racecourse and big sea waves out in the Hauraki Gulf, Ainslie said on INEOS TEAM UK's website.

"It was a big challenge. The team did an incredible job dealing with the sea state in particular.

"We had a few near wipe outs and were very close to losing our rudder out of the water. In those conditions you just have to hang on and muscle your boat around the course and the guys did a really good job.

PRADA Challenger Selection Series - Friday, 22 January Round Robin Three - Race One INEOS TEAM UK vs New York Yacht Club American Magic Live on Sky Sports Mix at 2am and repeated at 9am Round Robin Three - Race Two Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team vs INEOS TEAM UK Live on Sky Sports Mix at 2am and repeated at 9am

"In the second race we had a much better start, we liked the right-hand side of the course and we had a good fight to get it. It was a pretty even start.

"From then on it was a sailor's race for sure. In the last three days the boats have been pretty even, and the sailors have been able to make a big difference to the races.

"Giles [Scott] did a great job again. He and I have a great relationship on the boat and are working well together which is important to our continued success.

"The whole team have been incredible over these last few days. We now have to regroup, review the forecast for next weekend, identify what changes we want to make to the boat and keep improving and taking the whole team forward."

