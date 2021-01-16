Giles Scott says INEOS TEAM UK are spurred to bring 'A-game' sailing alongside Sir Ben Ainslie

INEOS TEAM UK will return to the water tomorrow for the third day of action in the PRADA Challenger Selection series (Image credit - COR 36 | Studio Borlenghi)

Giles Scott, INEOS TEAM UK’s tactician on BRITANNIA, says the whole team are spurred to bring their 'A-game' to match team principal and skipper Sir Ben Ainslie.

Scott, who is a dominant sailor and Olympic gold medallist in his own right, spoke about the team's desire to perform after a third successive victory in the PRADA Challenger Selection Series.

The series is a decisive one for INEOS TEAM UK and the two other America's Cup Challengers as only the winner of it will earn the right to face Emirates Team New Zealand in the 36th America's Cup match in March.

The warm-up races in December saw the British team struggle with technical issues and underperform, particularly in the lighter winds.

The issues meant that the team had to work night and day to be ready for the Prada Challenger Selection Series and their back-to-back victories over Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team and New York Yacht Club American Magic on day one, showed the fruits of their labour and shocked their rivals.

The second day saw the conditions take a turn in a direction which might have worried fans of the British team, as the winds went down to around eight to 12 knots.

INEOS TEAM UK's opponents were the American outfit - New York Yacht Club American Magic - and after a short delay due to the wind direction changing, the race officials selected a combination of Course C and D.

Race Information - PRADA Cup - Day Two Round Robin Two - Race Four INEOS TEAM UK beat New York Yacht Club American Magic Course: Combination between C & D Current: 0.4 knots @ 337 Wind - 8-12 knots / 220 Winner: INEOS Team UK (GBR)

With the combination of Ainslie at the helm and Scott beside him as tactician, INEOS TEAM UK again enjoyed an aggressive and productive pre-start. As a result, they entered the zone at speed, on time and on port tack.

In contrast, American Magic looked to have got their timing wrong. They found themselves in all sorts of trouble after they entered too early, incurred a penalty and then came off their foils.

During the time the American team had lost, INEOS TEAM UK stayed focused and took charge; gaining a 500m led which then increased to 700m.

However, with significant patches of lighter winds prevalent on the race course, and the patches growing in size by the second, it wasn't ever going to be an easy day at the office.

#PRADACup RD3 | Standings



Here's how the teams stack up after the third day of the Round Robin Series.



Tomorrow, we go again up against @lunarossa with stronger winds forecasted.#ChallengeofaLifetime pic.twitter.com/f4GlcUwENt — INEOS TEAM UK (@INEOSTEAMUK) January 16, 2021

INEOS TEAM UK also had to contend with coming off their foils, both boats slowed considerably, and it was clear the right navigation through the course area by tactician Scott, was going to be critical to their chances of success.

At one stage, it looked as if both teams might not be able to finish within the time limit, however, INEOS TEAM UK did well to stay calm when American Magic came back at them and get back up to racing speed in the latter stages.

Once they did that, they surged over the finish line and completed the course with two minutes to spare.

Terry Hutchinson - New York Yacht Club American Magic We were off the foils on both starts so that left us behind straight away. From there we struggled in the light breeze. On the second race [against INEOS TEAM UK] we got similar situation, we were a little bit jammed up on the entry timing and came off the foil. Again we sailed up a good bit, got close at the top and it was about who got the pressure and who got pumped first. From my perspective there is not much to turn around, we must stay patient, trust in ourselves and trust in our team, which we do, and keep chipping along.

"It is a big step forward. It was a tricky day and it wasn't your typical light sailing foiling day," Scott said after the race.

"Today was really won and lost by having a boat that could take off and get out of the water.

"For sure, we've made good steps in the light [airs] but we still feel that we have to make more gains there. Being able to put a win on the board, in those tricky conditions, is great for us."

It was a tough race given what’s at stake. It was toughest for the grinders, they worked hard the whole time, as today it was much more intense to try and keep the boat on the foils. On every manoeuvre, if you come off the foils, that might be the end of the race. The guys did a great job handling the boat, as did Giles in trying to find the little breeze that there was. Sir Ben Ainslie

Ahead of the competition starting, Sir Robin Knox-Johnston - the first person to sail single handed and non-stop around the world - enjoyed time on BRITANNIA with INEOS TEAM UK and after he spoke to Sky Sports about the team.

"The crew work was brilliant, Ben and Giles are two internationally top guys and the way that they and the rest of the crew all work together is brilliant," he said.

"It's a cracking team of people, quite honestly if you looked around Britain, you couldn't find a better team."

With Giles and Ben there, you know that you've got one of the best teams in the world. I'm very confident; if anything is possible, those two are the two to do it. Sir Robin Knox-Johnston

With the competitive racing having commenced, it's clear to see that both Scott and Ainslie remain at the top of their game as do the whole crew around them. Communication is clear and comfortable and team members are performing strongly.

"When you sail with the best you have to make sure that you can step up and do your part," Scott said. "Sailing with Ben you certainly have to bring your A-Game!

"That's what all of us try and do and I'm not alone in doing that; the trimmers, grinders, pilots, everybody's trying to bring their very best to the table.

"Over the past few days, we've sailed solidly, and we feel like our communication is good. We feel like we set the boat up pretty well, it's very adaptable. We're looking forward to getting back into it tomorrow."

On Sunday, INEOS TEAM UK will compete in the first race of the day against the Italian outfit Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team. The second race will see New York Yacht Club American Magic taking on the Italians.

