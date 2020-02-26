SailGP - starring Ben Ainslie - is the Formula 1 of the water and it's coming to Sky Sports

Ben Ainslie will lead Great Britain's SailGP Team

SailGP - the Formula 1 of the water - is coming to Sky Sports and you can watch Sir Ben Ainslie lead the British charge live this Friday.

What is SailGP?

It is the fastest, most competitive inshore stadium racing in an unrivalled atmosphere at some of the world's most iconic harbours.

The spectacular fan experience is available in venue, on the water, on air, through an award-wining app and year-round through digital channels.

Which countries are taking part?

There are seven countries involved in this year's SailGP. They are USA, Great Britain, Spain, Australia, Japan, Denmark and France, and will be fighting for the $1m (US) prize that Tom Slingsby's Australian team claimed last season.

Who makes up the Great Britain team?

Ben Ainslie - Helmsman

Chris Draper - CEO

Luke Parkinson - Flight Controller

Iain Jensen - Wing Trimmer

Matt Gotrel - Grinder

Richard Mason - Grinder

Neil Hunter - Grinder

These training days are crucial for us to get to grips with sailing the F50 together as a new crew and we can’t wait to get on that start line for some fantastic competition Sir Ben Ainslie

How fast is the F50 boat?

Powered by a 24-meter wingsail and flying above the water on hydrofoils, the F50 marks a huge step forward.

The new upgrades are expected to produce a 15 per cent performance gain across most racing conditions compared to the AC50 class of 2017.

The F50 is predicted to exceed 50 knots of boat speed.

When can I catch the action on Sky Sports?

Sky Sports adds SailGP to line-up

Steve Smith, Executive Director of Content at Sky Sports, said: "SailGP is one of the most reliable, modern and exciting sailing championships available on the sporting calendar. Having a British entry will naturally inspire a nationwide following. We look forward to bringing SailGP into Sky Sports unrivalled live sporting calendar for 2020."