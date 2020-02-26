SailGP - starring Ben Ainslie - is the Formula 1 of the water and it's coming to Sky Sports
The Formula 1 of the water is coming to Sky Sports this Friday
Last Updated: 26/02/20 10:34am
SailGP - the Formula 1 of the water - is coming to Sky Sports and you can watch Sir Ben Ainslie lead the British charge live this Friday.
What is SailGP?
It is the fastest, most competitive inshore stadium racing in an unrivalled atmosphere at some of the world's most iconic harbours.
The spectacular fan experience is available in venue, on the water, on air, through an award-wining app and year-round through digital channels.
Which countries are taking part?
There are seven countries involved in this year's SailGP. They are USA, Great Britain, Spain, Australia, Japan, Denmark and France, and will be fighting for the $1m (US) prize that Tom Slingsby's Australian team claimed last season.
Who makes up the Great Britain team?
Ben Ainslie - Helmsman
Chris Draper - CEO
Luke Parkinson - Flight Controller
Iain Jensen - Wing Trimmer
Matt Gotrel - Grinder
Richard Mason - Grinder
Neil Hunter - Grinder
These training days are crucial for us to get to grips with sailing the F50 together as a new crew and we can’t wait to get on that start line for some fantastic competition
Sir Ben Ainslie
How fast is the F50 boat?
Powered by a 24-meter wingsail and flying above the water on hydrofoils, the F50 marks a huge step forward.
The new upgrades are expected to produce a 15 per cent performance gain across most racing conditions compared to the AC50 class of 2017.
The F50 is predicted to exceed 50 knots of boat speed.
When can I catch the action on Sky Sports?
SailGP timings (subject to change)
|When
|Where
|What time
|Repeats
|Highlights
|Friday, 28 February
|Sydney
|LIVE Sky Sports Arena 0430-0600
|1100-1230 SS Action & 1730-1900 SS Arena
|Wednesday, SS Action 0800-0900; 1200-1300; 2100-2200
|Saturday, 29 February
|Sydney
|NA
|1100-1230 SS Action & 1630-1800 SS Arena
|Wednesday, SS Action 0800-0900; 1200-1300; 2100-2200
|Saturday, 2 May
|San Francisco
|LIVE SS Arena 2200-2330
|1100-1230 SS Action & 1625-1755 SS Action & 1900-2030 Sky Sports Mix
|Wednesday, SS Action 0800-0900; 1200-1300; 2100-2200
|Sunday, 3 May
|San Francisco
|LIVE SS Arena 2200-2330
|1100-1230 SS Action & 1715-1845 SS Arena
|Wednesday, SS Action 0800-0900; 1200-1300; 2100-2200
|Friday, 12 June
|New York
|LIVE SS Arena 2200-2330
|1100-1230 SS Action & 1730-1900 SS Action
|Wednesday, SS Action 0800-0900; 1200-1300; 2100-2200
|Saturday, 13 June
|New York
|LIVE SS Arena 2200-2330
|1100-1230 SS Action & 1730-1900 SS Arena
|Wednesday, SS Action 0800-0900; 1200-1300; 2100-2200
|Friday, 14 August
|Cowes
|LIVE SS Arena 1500-1630
|1900-2030 SS Action & 2215-2345 SS Arena & Saturday 1100-1230 SS Action
|Wednesday, SS Action 0800-0900; 1200-1300; 2100-2200
|Saturday, 15 August
|Cowes
|LIVE SS Arena 1500-1630
|1800-1930 SS Action & 2130-2300 SS Action & Sunday 1100-1230 SS Action
|Wednesday, SS Action 0800-0900; 1200-1300; 2100-2200
|Friday, 11 September
|Copenhagen
|LIVE SS Arena 1600-1730
|2215-2345 SS Action & Saturday 1100-1230 SS Action
|Wednesday, SS Action 0800-0900; 1200-1300; 2100-2200
|Saturday, 12 September
|Copenhagen
|LIVE SS Arena 1300-1430
|1800-1930 SS Action 2100-2230 SS Action & Sunday 1100-1230 SS Action
|Wednesday, SS Action 0800-0900; 1200-1300; 2100-2200
Sky Sports adds SailGP to line-up
Steve Smith, Executive Director of Content at Sky Sports, said: "SailGP is one of the most reliable, modern and exciting sailing championships available on the sporting calendar. Having a British entry will naturally inspire a nationwide following. We look forward to bringing SailGP into Sky Sports unrivalled live sporting calendar for 2020."