SailGP - starring Ben Ainslie - is the Formula 1 of the water and it's coming to Sky Sports

Last Updated: 26/02/20 10:34am

Ben Ainslie will lead Great Britain's SailGP Team
SailGP - the Formula 1 of the water - is coming to Sky Sports and you can watch Sir Ben Ainslie lead the British charge live this Friday.

What is SailGP?
0:30
Ben Ainslie leads the Great Britain team, sailing the F50 that reaches speeds of 50 knots
It is the fastest, most competitive inshore stadium racing in an unrivalled atmosphere at some of the world's most iconic harbours.

The spectacular fan experience is available in venue, on the water, on air, through an award-wining app and year-round through digital channels.

Which countries are taking part?

There are seven countries involved in this year's SailGP. They are USA, Great Britain, Spain, Australia, Japan, Denmark and France, and will be fighting for the $1m (US) prize that Tom Slingsby's Australian team claimed last season.

Who makes up the Great Britain team?

Ben Ainslie - Helmsman
Chris Draper - CEO
Luke Parkinson - Flight Controller
Iain Jensen - Wing Trimmer
Matt Gotrel - Grinder
Richard Mason - Grinder
Neil Hunter - Grinder

These training days are crucial for us to get to grips with sailing the F50 together as a new crew and we can’t wait to get on that start line for some fantastic competition

Sir Ben Ainslie

How fast is the F50 boat?
0:57
The exhilarating event of SailGP is back for it's second year, with the Great Britain team being led by Ben Ainslie
Powered by a 24-meter wingsail and flying above the water on hydrofoils, the F50 marks a huge step forward.

The new upgrades are expected to produce a 15 per cent performance gain across most racing conditions compared to the AC50 class of 2017.

The F50 is predicted to exceed 50 knots of boat speed.

When can I catch the action on Sky Sports?

SailGP timings (subject to change)

When Where What time Repeats Highlights
Friday, 28 February Sydney LIVE Sky Sports Arena 0430-0600 1100-1230 SS Action & 1730-1900 SS Arena Wednesday, SS Action 0800-0900; 1200-1300; 2100-2200
Saturday, 29 February Sydney NA 1100-1230 SS Action & 1630-1800 SS Arena Wednesday, SS Action 0800-0900; 1200-1300; 2100-2200
Saturday, 2 May San Francisco LIVE SS Arena 2200-2330 1100-1230 SS Action & 1625-1755 SS Action & 1900-2030 Sky Sports Mix Wednesday, SS Action 0800-0900; 1200-1300; 2100-2200
Sunday, 3 May San Francisco LIVE SS Arena 2200-2330 1100-1230 SS Action & 1715-1845 SS Arena Wednesday, SS Action 0800-0900; 1200-1300; 2100-2200
Friday, 12 June New York LIVE SS Arena 2200-2330 1100-1230 SS Action & 1730-1900 SS Action Wednesday, SS Action 0800-0900; 1200-1300; 2100-2200
Saturday, 13 June New York LIVE SS Arena 2200-2330 1100-1230 SS Action & 1730-1900 SS Arena Wednesday, SS Action 0800-0900; 1200-1300; 2100-2200
Friday, 14 August Cowes LIVE SS Arena 1500-1630 1900-2030 SS Action & 2215-2345 SS Arena & Saturday 1100-1230 SS Action Wednesday, SS Action 0800-0900; 1200-1300; 2100-2200
Saturday, 15 August Cowes LIVE SS Arena 1500-1630 1800-1930 SS Action & 2130-2300 SS Action & Sunday 1100-1230 SS Action Wednesday, SS Action 0800-0900; 1200-1300; 2100-2200
Friday, 11 September Copenhagen LIVE SS Arena 1600-1730 2215-2345 SS Action & Saturday 1100-1230 SS Action Wednesday, SS Action 0800-0900; 1200-1300; 2100-2200
Saturday, 12 September Copenhagen LIVE SS Arena 1300-1430 1800-1930 SS Action 2100-2230 SS Action & Sunday 1100-1230 SS Action Wednesday, SS Action 0800-0900; 1200-1300; 2100-2200

Sky Sports adds SailGP to line-up

Steve Smith, Executive Director of Content at Sky Sports, said: "SailGP is one of the most reliable, modern and exciting sailing championships available on the sporting calendar. Having a British entry will naturally inspire a nationwide following. We look forward to bringing SailGP into Sky Sports unrivalled live sporting calendar for 2020."

