Sky Sports will broadcast sailing's 36th America’s Cup, the oldest international trophy in world sport, in March 2021.

The new deal means Sky Sports will show the America's Cup World Series, Christmas Regatta and PRADA Cup Challenger Selection Series, before culminating with the 2021 America's Cup Match.

Alongside the live TV coverage, Sky Sports' digital and social channels will showcase extensive features, highlights and reports from all the key moments.

36th America's Cup - Live on Sky Sports America's Cup World Series December 17-20 The Prada Cup - Challenger Selection Series Four Round Robins January 15 - 24 Semi-finals January 29 - February 2 Final February 13 - 22 The America's Cup Match March 6 - 15

After winning the America's Cup in Bermuda in 2017, Emirates Team New Zealand are the defenders and have set the rules and parameters for this 36th edition of the America's Cup.

It is set to be a thoroughly modern race and marks the return to monohulls, with all teams sailing phenomenal AC75s which lift off out of the water and fly above it.

Team INEOS UK are one of the outfits bidding to take on Emirates Team New Zealand in the 36th America's Cup Match

Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team, American Magic, INEOS TEAM UK and Stars and Stripes Team USA will all be bidding to become the 36th challenger in the America's Cup race.

In order to do that, they must win the Prada Cup - Challenger Selection Series which will push them to their limits when it starts on January 15, 2021.

It is an arduous series and one that even the most experienced of sailors knows will test his team to the max.

"I think that it's going to be one of the toughest, if not the toughest on record to win when you look at the line-up of the teams," Ben Ainslie, Team Principal and Skipper of INEOS TEAM UK said.

"So, just to get through the Challenger Series we've got our work cut out. If you get through that challenge, you're up against effectively the All Blacks of the sailing world on their home waters.

The PRADA Cup - Starts January 15 live on Sky Sports There will be four round robins which will each contain three races.

Each victory will score a team one point - the challenger with the highest score at the end of the round robins goes straight into the PRADA Cup final.

The remaining two teams will race again in a seven-race semi-final and the first to win four races will qualify for the final.

The first team to score seven points in the final will win the PRADA Cup and will challenge the Defender, Emirates Team New Zealand, in the 36th America's Cup.

"That's what makes it special, that challenge. If you can achieve that goal against that sort of line-up, that's an incredible achievement."

The first chance to see all the teams in action will be on December 17 as part of the America's Cup World Series. All have created two AC75s and this day marks an opportunity for them to race their second AC75 for the first time.