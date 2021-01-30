36th America's Cup: Jimmy Spithill believes it's 'payback time' for INEOS TEAM UK

2:15 Jimmy Spithill and Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli are seeking payback over INEOS TEAM UK in the PRADA Cup final Jimmy Spithill and Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli are seeking payback over INEOS TEAM UK in the PRADA Cup final

Jimmy Spithill believes it's "payback time" for INEOS TEAM UK as Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli look ahead to the PRADA Cup final on February 13, live on Sky Sports.

Last time the two teams met, the Italians were edged out by their British rivals at the end of the PRADA Cup round robins and Sir Ben Ainslie's team secured the direct route into the PRADA Cup final.

A little over a week on, Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli put their disappointment to bed and secured a clean sweep of victories over New York Yacht Club American Magic to set up a winner-takes-all final contest with INEOS TEAM UK.

The PRADA Cup final will be a first to seven points contest and the team that emerges victorious will become the challenger to Emirates Team New Zealand in the America's Cup match in March.

Looking back at the race Spithill wants payback for, it was an enthralling battle of wills out on Course C in Auckland's Harbour.

From start to finish the two teams went hammer and tongs at each other and the lead changed nine times during the duel.

The tension was increased further by the start being delayed twice; first by the shifting winds and second by INEOS TEAM UK playing their 'delay card' due to technical issues on board.

3:19 Look back at the outstanding contest between INEOS TEAM UK and Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli during the PRADA Cup Round Robins Look back at the outstanding contest between INEOS TEAM UK and Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli during the PRADA Cup Round Robins

"It's exciting times for us, we know that there's a lot more there on the table and we'll be doing everything we can to come out and get some payback on the Poms," Spithill said after their PRADA Cup semi-final victory.

"We had some great racing leading up to them. They're a very solid outfit and have got some great guys [in their team]; some guys that I know really well and have worked with in the past, but that's exactly what you want as a competitor.

"You want to go against the best and if it's anything like that last race was when we went against them, bring it on!"

3:03 Tale a look at the story of the day as Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli secured their place in the PRADA Cup final Tale a look at the story of the day as Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli secured their place in the PRADA Cup final

The difference between the two finalists is that Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli have been out racing against New York Yacht Club American Magic, while INEOS TEAM UK have been afforded to time to make developments and train.

By the time the PRADA Cup final arrives, the Italians will have enjoyed both racing and development time, and that's a combination Spithill thinks could be a winning one.

"I believe that we needed that [semi-final] series, I actually think that it was an advantage going through this series because we're a lot stronger for it," he noted.

Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli made considerable performance gains between the round robins and the semi-final of the PRADA Cup (Image Copyright - COR 36 | Studio Borlenghi)

"Now, we get to look forward to that PRADA Cup and we've got a lot of stuff that we want to do with the boat.

"I do believe that we've had the best preparation coming into this PRADA Cup final.

"The racing against New York Yacht Club American Magic and the pressure that the entire team had to face internally, that's about as good a preparation as you can get.

"As a team, we can draw confidence from that, but we know that INEOS TEAM UK are a tight outfit. They've done a good job in turning around from where they were at Christmas.

"Neither team will be underestimating each other, and we'll be putting the hammer down. We want payback from the round robin series."

Watch every moment of the America's Cup challenge, live on Sky Sports. Coverage continues with the PRADA Cup final at 2am on February 13, live on Sky Sports Mix, repeated again at 9am.