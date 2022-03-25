Sir Ben Ainslie and Great Britain's SailGP team launch new climate education platform

The British team's new F50 boat showcases their 'Protect our Future' campaign (Image credit: Jed Jacobsohn for SailGP)

Sir Ben Ainslie speaks exclusively to Sky Sports about ‘Protect Our Future’, the new climate education platform launched by Great Britain's SailGP Team.

The programme was revealed ahead of the final race weekend of SailGP Season 2 in San Francisco and further underlines the team's strong commitment to sustainability and furthering young people's knowledge about climate issues.

The ambition of the new 'Protect Our Future' platform is to help over one million young people take action to protect nature, people and the planet. Such is the importance of the platform to the team, that the words 'Protect Our Future' are now emblazoned across their F50 boat.

Sustainability and driving climate change is a core part of SailGP. Earlier in the season, the competition launched an Impact League, which runs alongside the on-water standings.

The Impact League tracks the positive actions that SailGP's teams make to reduce their overall carbon footprint and help accelerate inclusivity in sailing. On Sunday, following the final race of Season 2 in San Francisco, a trophy will be awarded to its winner.

"The introduction of the Impact League is a significant moment, not just for sailing, but for every sport," Ainslie told Sky Sports at the time of its launch.

"If we don't act now, all the amazing sport that gives us such joy, from the grassroots all the way to the top of the professional game, is under threat from the impact of climate change.

"I would like to see many more sports follow SailGP's example and make sustainability not just a commitment, but a fundamental part of the fabric of sport."

The British team's new F50 boat cuts a striking image as they prepare for SailGP's season finale in San Francisco (Image credit: C Gregory)

At the end of last year, Ainslie took ownership of the British SailGP franchise, and as a result, has the opportunity to have greater control over the direction of the team.

In his words, "we really wanted to stand for something" and the launch of 'Protect Our Future' is doing just that.

"We have a charity that we set up around the America's Cup called the '1851 Trust', which works with a lot of young people in education," Ainslie explained.

"There's a digital education platform - Stem Crew - which has been really successful. It's a hub that applies the science behind high-performance sport and is taught by teachers in about half of UK secondary schools.

"Feedback from that, particularly when it comes to the issues around the environment, is that young people (and adults too) are a bit freaked out by global warming - what it actually means and what you can do about it.

"In rebranding our SailGP team with the 'Protect Our Future' banner, and with the 1851 Trust supporting our project with their online platform, the aim is to get out to youngsters and arm them with information.

"Importantly, we want to try and help them understand what some of the possible solutions are and what they can do as individuals, as well as within their families."

The new British F50 boat, which was shown for the first time during practice runs ahead of the final event of Season 2, showcases the team's core message and is bold and eye-catching.

Ainslie explained more about the ideation process regarding the F50's new livery.

"We actually based it around a reindeer cyclone," he said.

"Reindeer, as many animals, do protect their young in a cyclone [formation] so the herd comes together and forms a moving circle around their vulnerable. We've effectively enveloped our boat and the message 'Protect Our Future' in the same way."

No one person or company has the answers to the global issues we are facing. Collaboration is key and we want to use our sporting success to work alongside new partners to support our ambition of accelerating change and empowering young people to drive positive impacts in their schools, communities and homes. Sir Ben Ainslie

With the SailGP season heading around the world - Season 2 contained eight locations and Season 3 has nine venues already announced - the British boat will be seen globally, and their core message will be constantly delivered.

Before Season 3 starts in May, the culmination of Season 2 must happen which is why Ainslie, and all of the other teams are in San Francisco.

As a competition, SailGP brings together the best sailors in the world and they compete against each other on identical F50 wingsailed catamarans.

These impressive boats reach speeds of around 60mph and with eight on a racecourse, racing is fast-paced and intense.

In San Francisco, five fleet races will decide the event winner of the Mubadala United States Sail Grand Prix. After that, event points will be awarded to the overall standings and the top three teams will take part in SailGP's Championship winner-takes-all final.

SailGP Season 2 - Standings Position and Team Driver Points 1. Australia Tom Slingsby 55 points 2. United States Jimmy Spithill 53 points 3. Japan Nathan Outteridge 51 points 4. Spain Phil Roberston 43 points 5. New Zealand Peter Burling 42 points 6. Great Britain Ben Ainslie 41 points 7. Denmark Nicolai Sehested 38 points 8. France Quentin Delapierre 35 points

On many occasions this season, Sail Grand Prix races have been decided by fine margins and dramatic moments. Alas for the British team, the last event in Sydney ended with a major crash en-route to the start line during one of the races. It ruled them out of contention for both the weekend and race for the Championship final.

"We've had a bad run over the last three events," Ainslie said, openly. "It has been really disappointing because we feel like we're one of the top performing teams, or we have the ability to be.

"The team have done a fantastic job and I certainly feel like I've let the team down in some key moments.

"So, this event is all about regrouping. It would be nice to have a really good event as a reset going into Season 3. We want to make sure that we implement some of the tough lessons we've learned from this season.

"We going to be sailing in one of the best venues [in the world]," he added. "There are a few really iconic sailing venues and San Francisco is right up there as just an incredible place to race.

"You normally get pretty good conditions, good winds blowing under the Golden Gate Bridge and quite a lot of tidal flow. With the Bridge and Alcatraz too, it's just so iconic."

Coverage starts live on Sky Sports on Saturday evening; day one will feature three of the fleet races and two will take place on Sunday. After that, the winner-takes-all Championship final will crown Season 2's winner.

