SailGP Season 2: Tom Slingsby's Australia team defend title in San Francisco

Tom Slingsby and the Australia SailGP Team on the podium (Image credit: Bob Martin for SailGP)

The Australia SailGP Team defended their SailGP title after victory over Japan and the United States in Season 2's championship race.

The Australian outfit, led by Tom Slingsby, secured the $1 million prize on a final day of the season that was filled with drama included multiple collisions, challenging winds and a restarted championship final.

The championship final featured Slingsby's Australian team, a Japanese team led by Nathan Outteridge and Jimmy Spithill's United States outfit.

The Australia SailGP team celebrate on board their F50 (Image credit: Thomas Lovelock for SailGP)

Earlier on the final day, rookie Spanish driver Jordi Xammar had crashed into Spithill's F50 and ripped a hole in the back. As a result, the Spithill and his US team endured a race against time to get ready for the final.

With the blustery wind conditions in San Francisco Bay, France and New Zealand also had dramatically collided. The result was in four penalty points for Peter Burling, despite being the right of way boat.

SailGP - Season 2 standings Position Driver Points 1. Australia Tom Slingsby 65 2. Japan Nathan Outteridge 59 3. United States Jimmy Spithill 58 4. Great Britain Sir Ben Ainslie 50 5. New Zealand Peter Burling 47 6. Denmark Nicolai Sehested 45 7. Spain Jordi Xammer 44 8. France Quentin Delapierre 39

The first championship final race started with the United States taking an early lead, but the action was abandoned after a whale was sighted on the course.

In line with SailGP's policies to protect marine life, racing was halted for 15 minutes until the course was clear. Then, during the restarted race, Australia dominated as they managed to find an area of better wind pressure on course.

Slingsby and his team opened up an early lead and never relinquished it, as the other two F50s battled increasingly difficult conditions and patchy winds.

"More important than the money is that Australia came out on top, and we can call ourselves the best in the world," Slingsby said.

"Money comes and goes, and glory lasts forever. I know that's a saying, but we really feel it right now."

New Zealand win Impact League | Great Britain second

New Zealand SailGP team being presented with the Impact League Trophy (Image credit: Bob Martin for SailGP)

Burling and Blair Tuke's New Zealand claimed the top prize in SailGP's inaugural Impact League, presented by legendary marine biologist Dr Sylvia Earle.

The Impact League trophy marks a first in the sport, where athletes and teams were rewarded for positive environmental and sustainable actions in a league running parallel to the main championship.

Alongside the trophy the team also collected $100,000 for Live Ocean's marine conservation work.

"We're stoked to win the first Impact League," Burling said. "It's been a massive team effort from everyone involved, from the shore team, the sailing team, management and our partners.

"We've taken a close look at every area of our operations throughout the season to find ways to improve, develop innovative solutions, introduce new technologies, connect with sustainable partners and use our voice to champion action for a healthy ocean with our Race for the Future partner Live Ocean Foundation."

Ben Ainslie's Great Britain SailGP Team finished second with their Race for the Future partner STEM Crew, and Australia third.

The British team's motto for Season 2 was 'small changes, big impact' and they continuously looked at ways to reduce their overall carbon footprint and use of plastic and clyzar on their F50.

The team used the final race weekend of Season 2 to launch their ambition for the next season. 'Protect Our Future' is a new climate education platform with the aim of helping over one million young people take action to protect nature, people and the planet.

Season 3 of SailGP starts in Bermuda on May 14 and 15. The event marks the start of a nine-event season, which will again culminate in San Francisco Bay.

There will be ten teams competing in Season 3 - new franchises Canada and Switzerland and returning nations Australia, Denmark, France, Great Britain, Japan, New Zealand, Spain and the United States.