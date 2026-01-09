Ronnie O'Sullivan: Eight-time Masters snooker champion pulls out of 2026 tournament on medical grounds

Ronnie O'Sullivan has pulled out of the Masters on medical grounds for the second year in a row.

O'Sullivan claimed a record-extending eighth win at the tournament in 2024 but opted against defending his crown 12 months ago, giving the same reason as he has for his latest withdrawal.

The current world number eight was due to get his campaign under way against Australia's Neil Robertson on Wednesday, but World Snooker announced Chris Wakelin will instead take the Englishman's place.

O'Sullivan, who turned 50 last month, has issued contradictory statements about whether he would play at Alexandra Palace, telling talkSPORT in September: "I probably won't play the Masters this year."

However, O'Sullivan later told The Sun in November he would play "if I can", explaining his move to Dubai last summer meant he would have to pick and choose what tournaments to prioritise.

O'Sullivan was last in action before Christmas at the UK Championship, where he has won a record eight titles although on this occasion he was eliminated in the first round after losing to Zhou Yuelong.

World Snooker said in a statement: "Ronnie O'Sullivan has withdrawn from the Johnstone's Paint Masters for medical reasons.

"O'Sullivan was due to face Neil Robertson in the opening round on Wednesday January 14th at 7pm. He has been replaced in the draw by Chris Wakelin who was 17th seed at the cut-off point."

The exact nature of the medical condition has not been disclosed.