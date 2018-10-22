Stuart Bingham wins English Open Snooker in Crawley

Stuart Bingham won the English Open in Crawley at the weekend

Stuart Bingham won a tense encounter against Mark Davis 9-7 to win his fifth ranking event at the English Open in Crawley.

The pair were tied together at 4-4 after the first session and they still could not be separated after 14 frames.

But the 15th frame saw Bingham move ahead with a break of 102 and he took the next as well to lift the Steve Davis Trophy, denying his opponent in his first ranking final.

It was Bingham's first title since returning from a three-month ban for breaching betting rules and he broke down in tears during the post-match interviews.

