Mosconi Cup Pool returns to Alexandra Palace on Sky Sports

The Mosconi Cup returns to the iconic Alexandra Palace, London for its 25th anniversary - live on Sky Sports Action.

The annual transatlantic nine-ball showdown returns to north London with another record-breaking crowd anticipated at Alexandra Palace as Europe look to maintain their stranglehold over USA having won eight in a row and nine out of the last 10 tournaments.

Will Europe extend their winning streak, or can USA find a way to win back pool's most famous trophy?

Albin Ouschan, Jayson Shaw and Albin Ouschan join automatic qualifiers Eklenti Kaci, Mario He and Niels Feijen who finished as the top three players on the Team Europe Ranking for Team Europe, selected by captain Marcus Chamat.

"I want to thank Marcus for believing in me and giving me the wild card and bringing me into what I can say is a very strong team. I can't wait to join up with the boys and start practising," said Scotsman Shaw.

Shane van Boening, Skyler Woodward, Billy Thorpe, Tyler Styer and Corey Deuel make up coach Johan Ruijsink's USA team.

Coach Ruijsink said of debutant Styer: "This guy plays, eats and breaths pool. He has great fundamentals and an incredible knowledge already about all aspects of the game and is working hard to master them all.

"Don't tell me this guy can't handle pressure!"

Mosconi Cup: Roll of honour over the last 10 years

