Team USA beat Team Europe 11-9 to claim Mosconi Cup glory for first time since 2009

2:05 Watch the winning moment as Shane van Boening nailed a 1-9 combination to win the Mosconi Cup for Team USA! Watch the winning moment as Shane van Boening nailed a 1-9 combination to win the Mosconi Cup for Team USA!

Team USA won a thrilling Mosconi Cup for the first time in eight years as they secured a dramatic 11-9 victory over Team Europe.

The annual transatlantic nine-ball showdown returned to north London at Alexandra Palace as Europe looked to maintain their stranglehold over USA having won eight in a row.

But it was the USA who found a way to win back pool's most famous trophy as Johan Ruijsink's team sealed a famous victory.

The experienced Shane van Boening was the hero as his 1-9 combination helped defeat Alexander Kazakis and win the Cup.

His team-mates Skyler Woodward, Billy Thorpe, Tyler Styer and Corey Deuel all joined in the wild celebrations.

2:34 Van Boening, Skyler Woodward and Johan Ruijsink give their reaction to winning the Mosconi Cup Van Boening, Skyler Woodward and Johan Ruijsink give their reaction to winning the Mosconi Cup

"I've never felt so much pressure in my whole life, it was a guess shot! All those years struggling and we've finally won. I'm so proud of these guys and all the fans out there," said Van Boening.

"It means a lot to me. We worked hard together and I learned a lot from all these guys and have become a better player. We all get along and respect each other and the other team and that is important and that's why we won, through working hard together."

Skyler Woodward, who was named MVP for his leading tally of points, said: "I'm so happy that we won it! It feels great to help the team win. When one plays great, all of us play great and we couldn't have won it without each other.

"I couldn't play any worse than last year! Johan helped me out developing my stroke over the past six months and I got more committed, quit drinking and started practising more."

1:17 Chairman Barry Hearn said he 'had a dream' when creating the Mosconi Cup 25 years ago Chairman Barry Hearn said he 'had a dream' when creating the Mosconi Cup 25 years ago

Results

Match 1 Europe 5-4 USA

Match 2 Ouschan & Shaw 5-1 Thorpe & Woodward

Match 3 Niels Feijen 3-5 Tyler Styer

Match 4 Kaci & Kazakis 1-5 Van Boening & Deuel

Match 5 Jayson Shaw 0-5 Shane van Boening

Match 6: Jayson Shaw 5-2 Shane van Boening

Match 7: Feijen & Kazakis 3-5 Woodward & Van Boening

Match 8: Albin Ouschan 5-3 Corey Deuel

Match 9: Kaci & Shaw 2-5 Thorpe & Styer

Match 10: Eklent Kaci 3-5 Billy Thorpe

Match 11: Feijen & Ouschan 4-5 Woodward & Styer

Match 12: Alexander Kazakis 3-5 Skyler Woodward

Match 13: Feijen & Kaci 5-4 Deuel & Styer

Match 14: Jayson Shaw 4-5 Skyler Woodward

Match 15: Ouschan & Kazakis 5-1 Thorpe & Van Boening

Match 16 Albin Ouschan 4-5 Skyler Woodward

Match 17 Jayson Shaw 5-3 Tyler Styer

Match 18 Niels Feijen 5-1 Corey Deuel

Match 19 Eklent Kaci 5-2 Billy Thorpe

Match 20 Alex Kazakis 3-5 Shane van Boening

1:16 Here's the best bits of the Mosconi Cup as Team USA claimed a famous win Here's the best bits of the Mosconi Cup as Team USA claimed a famous win

Don't forget to follow us skysports.com/more-sports, our app for mobile devices and iPad or our Twitter account @skysnooker for news, reports and expert analysis.