Judd Trump outclasses Ronnie O'Sullivan to claim his second 'Triple Crown' title

Judd Trump celebrates his Masters success at Alexandra Palace

Judd Trump convincingly defeated Ronnie O'Sullivan 10-4 on Sunday to claim his first-ever Masters title.

It was a second trophy at one of snooker's 'Triple Crown' events for Trump - and his first since the 2011 UK Championship.

O'Sullivan is enjoying another great season and was looking for an eighth Masters crown but had no answer to Trump, who produced an outstanding display in his first final at the prestigious event at Alexandra Palace.

The afternoon session was very one-sided, as Trump surged into a 4-0 lead thanks to breaks of 89, 87 and 56.

Having registered only 45 points in those first four frames, O'Sullivan pulled one back in the fifth via a break of 69, but Trump was unfazed and took the next three to lead 7-1 at the interval.

O'Sullivan reduced his arrears in the first frame of the evening session but Trump then posted a break of 88 to lead 8-2.

Thirteen-time finalist O'Sullivan continued to battle hard, coming up with a brilliant clearance of 114 and, after Trump had made it 9-4, O'Sullivan registered a run of 109 to reduce his arrears to five once more.

However it was Trump's night, and despite missing a relatively straightforward pink, he was let back in after O'Sullivan left the same colour over the pocket, the Bristol left-hander taking advantage to complete an emphatic victory.

The 29-year-old told the BBC: "It's incredible.

"I've obviously waited a long time for this.

"It's been seven or eight years since I won my last big one, the UK, and obviously at times you are wondering whether you are going to win a big tournament again.

"So to come here, and this is close to home now, only 20 minutes away, it's like my local tournament, it's a dream come true."