Two Welsh snooker players handed bans following corruption inquiry

World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association ban two players after corruption inquiry

Two Welsh snooker players have been hit with bans following a corruption inquiry, the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association has announced.

David John, once ranked 68 in the world, has been suspended for five years and seven months, and ordered to pay £17,000 in costs, after he admitted fixing two matches.

His compatriot, Jamie Jones, has been banned for one year and must pay £9,000, following his failure to report a corrupt approach.

Jones, who was world number 39 when he was charged, was cleared of fixing a match between John and Graeme Dott in 2016. He will be able to play again in October.

WPBSA chairman Jason Ferguson said: "In the case of David John, this is a clear message that there is no place for match-fixing in snooker.

"However, this case also highlights the importance of professional sportsman understanding their responsibilities to report anything relating to match-fixing.

"Jamie Jones is a well-respected professional snooker player and I have no doubt that has never fixed the outcome of a match he was involved in.

"It is a real shame to see that this talented player has fallen foul of failing to report his direct knowledge of an arrangement to fix a match."

Both players have 14 days to appeal the decisions of the WPBSA disciplinary committee.