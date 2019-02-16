John Higgins beaten by Joe O'Connor at the Welsh Open

John Higgins (pictured) was shocked by Joe O'Connor at the Welsh Open

Joe O'Connor continued his giant-killing run at the Welsh Open with a shock 5-3 quarter-final victory over world No 5 John Higgins.

The 23-year-old Englishman, who is ranked 103 in the world, had already beaten Kyren Wilson and Ding Junhui on his way to the last eight and sealed the famous win over Higgins with a 131 break.

World No 12 Stuart Bingham will face O'Connor in the semi-finals. Bingham hit breaks of 134 and 99 on his way to a 5-2 win over China's Zhao Xintong.

Neil Robertson (pictured) faces Iran's Hossein Vafaei in the semi-finals

Former world champion Neil Robertson had to dig deep to reach the semi-finals as he fought back from 4-2 down to beat Kurt Maflin 5-4. The Australian reeled off breaks of 69, 136 and 67 to clinch the final three frames.

He will face Iran's Hossein Vafaei, who followed up his win against world number one Mark Selby in the last 16 to cruise through to the final four with a 5-1 victory against Scott Donaldson.

