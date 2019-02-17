Neil Robertson beats Stuart Bingham in Welsh Open final

Neil Robertson survived a Stuart Bingham fightback to win his second Welsh Open title on Sunday.

The Australian world No 10 triumphed 9-7 in Cardiff, but only after Bingham had battled back from 7-3 down to draw level at 7-7.

It is a 15th ranking title for the 2010 world champion, whose first Welsh Open triumph came 12 years ago.

The players went into the afternoon's mid-session interval with Robertson 3-1 up, after making breaks of 71 and 69, and he then added frame five with a run of 72.

Bingham - who won the world title in 2015 and this tournament in 2017 - responded by claiming two of the next three frames, finishing with a break of 102 to make it 5-3 to Robertson ahead of the evening's action.

After Robertson took the opening two frames of session two via breaks of 65 and 56, Bingham rallied impressively, winning each of the next four, the second of which lasted 46 minutes.

But the world No 12 could not sustain the momentum and Robertson secured victory in the 16th frame, wrapping things up with a break of 83.