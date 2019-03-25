Ronnie O'Sullivan returns to the top of the world rankings

Ronnie O'Sullivan returned to the top of the world rankings for the first time in nine years

Ronnie O'Sullivan has returned to the top of the world rankings for the first time in nine years after sealing victory in the Tour Championship final in Llandudno.

O'Sullivan eclipsed Neil Robertson 13-11 to end Mark Selby's six-year reign at the top, also becoming the oldest world champion in 36 years at the age of 43.

Earlier this month, O'Sullivan became the first player to compile 1,000 career century breaks en route to winning the Players Championship final in Preston.

He told ITV4: "I've never been driven by being number one in the world but to get there after only playing half the tournaments is probably one of my best achievements."

O'Sullivan started the final session locked together at 8-8 with the Australian, who repeatedly fought back from two frames down but never managed to nudge ahead.

From a 12-10 deficit Robertson hauled back one more frame to threaten a decider but a superb 96 clearance by O'Sullivan saw him also draw level with Stephen Hendry on 36 career ranking titles.