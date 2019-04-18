Ronnie O'Sullivan to take on amateur James Cahill at World Snooker Championship
Last Updated: 18/04/19 12:33pm
Amateur James Cahill has been handed a dream Crucible draw after he was paired against Ronnie O'Sullivan at the World Snooker Championship.
The 23-year-old came through qualifying with a 10-6 win over Michael Judge to book his place in Sheffield.
Cahill told worldsnooker.com: "Playing at the Crucible is what I've dreamed of since I was a kid so to come through that match is a massive stepping-stone.
"I've relished playing against the big names and on the big occasions in the past so hopefully that'll stand me in good stead."
His reward is a first-round clash against 'The Rocket', the five-time winner, world No 1 and almost unbackable favourite.
Defending champion Mark Williams will face Martin Gould.
1st rd draw (a) denotes amateur:
Mark Williams (Wal) v Martin Gould (Eng)
David B Gilbert (Eng) v Joe Perry (Eng)
Barry Hawkins (Eng) v Li Hang (Chn)
Kyren Wilson (Eng) v Scott Donaldson (Sco)
John Higgins (Sco) v Mark Davis (Eng)
Stuart Bingham (Eng) v Graeme Dott (Sco)
Shaun Murphy (Eng) v Luo Honghao (Chn)
Neil Robertson (Aus) v Michael Georgiou (Cyp)
Mark Selby (Eng) v Zhao Xintong (Chn)
Luca Brecel (Bel) v Gary Wilson (Eng)
Jack Lisowski (Eng) v Allister Carter (Eng)
Mark Allen (NIrl) v Zhou Yuelong (Chn)
Judd Trump (Eng) v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh (Tha)
Ding Junhui (Chn) v Anthony McGill (Sco)
Stephen Maguire (Sco) v Tian Pengfei (Chn)
Ronnie O'Sullivan (Eng) v (a) James Cahill (Eng)
