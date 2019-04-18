Ronnie O'Sullivan to take on amateur James Cahill at World Snooker Championship

Ronnie O'Sullivan will take on amateur James Cahill at the World Snooker Championship

Amateur James Cahill has been handed a dream Crucible draw after he was paired against Ronnie O'Sullivan at the World Snooker Championship.

The 23-year-old came through qualifying with a 10-6 win over Michael Judge to book his place in Sheffield.

Cahill told worldsnooker.com: "Playing at the Crucible is what I've dreamed of since I was a kid so to come through that match is a massive stepping-stone.

"I've relished playing against the big names and on the big occasions in the past so hopefully that'll stand me in good stead."

His reward is a first-round clash against 'The Rocket', the five-time winner, world No 1 and almost unbackable favourite.

Defending champion Mark Williams will face Martin Gould.

1st rd draw (a) denotes amateur:

Mark Williams (Wal) v Martin Gould (Eng)

David B Gilbert (Eng) v Joe Perry (Eng)

Barry Hawkins (Eng) v Li Hang (Chn)

Kyren Wilson (Eng) v Scott Donaldson (Sco)

John Higgins (Sco) v Mark Davis (Eng)

Stuart Bingham (Eng) v Graeme Dott (Sco)

Shaun Murphy (Eng) v Luo Honghao (Chn)

Neil Robertson (Aus) v Michael Georgiou (Cyp)

Mark Selby (Eng) v Zhao Xintong (Chn)

Luca Brecel (Bel) v Gary Wilson (Eng)

Jack Lisowski (Eng) v Allister Carter (Eng)

Mark Allen (NIrl) v Zhou Yuelong (Chn)

Judd Trump (Eng) v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh (Tha)

Ding Junhui (Chn) v Anthony McGill (Sco)

Stephen Maguire (Sco) v Tian Pengfei (Chn)

Ronnie O'Sullivan (Eng) v (a) James Cahill (Eng)

For those on the move, we will have the World Snooker Championship covered via our website skysports.com/more-sports, our app for mobile devices and iPad or our Twitter account @skysportspool for latest news and reports.