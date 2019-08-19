Jimmy White wins World Seniors Snooker Championship at Crucible in Sheffield

Jimmy White claimed the World Seniors Snooker Championship

Jimmy White put a career of Crucible misery behind him to claim the World Seniors Snooker Championship in Sheffield.

The 57-year-old beat former world No 8 Darren Morgan 5-3 to claim his second World Seniors title, but 2019 marked the first time the event was held at the Crucible.

The venue was the scene of White's six World Championship final defeats in the 1980s and '90s, and the 'Whirlwind' said after his victory: "It sounds strange to be world champion at the Crucible." He also tweeted: "Got there in the end".

The competition was made up of former greats, champions and amateur qualifiers and carried a £25,000 prize for the winner.

White lost four world finals to Stephen Hendry in the 1990s, but the Scot was knocked out in the quarter-finals by eventual runner-up Morgan.